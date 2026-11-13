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Jack Grealish is officially back in the frame for Everton after a four-match absence for what the club only called a “breach of discipline.” Let’s be real, he let the team down, he let himself down, and he left Everton without a player who was supposed to be a difference-maker.

The Apology Tour Ends, Now What?

After being out for those four games, Grealish finally got back on the pitch in a behind-closed-doors game against Derby County, a 4-1 win that at least got him some minutes and a path back to contention. He made it clear his return started with a direct apology. Grealish posted, “Nice to be back out there with the boys today after a few good days training.” Then he added the kicker, “I want to apologise to the fans n everyone at the club for not been able to help the team the last few weeks. I love playing for this club n can’t wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you all soon.” This was the absolute right message, it had to be. David Moyes backed the disciplinary call, and the club moved on without him for those four fixtures. Now, the burden is squarely on Grealish to prove this isn’t just a quick reset before the same old issues pop back up.

Numbers Don’t Lie: Where’s the Production?

Look, apologies are easy. What’s hard is consistently delivering on the pitch, and that’s where Grealish has been missing. He’s got zero goals and zero assists in six competitive appearances this season. For an attacking player trying to revive his standing, that’s just a brutal return by any standard. There’s another layer here too: he’s in the final year of his Manchester City contract. If this Everton spell is going to lead to anything meaningful for his career, his numbers have to improve fast. Sentiment doesn’t keep players at clubs, output does. Andy Townsend put it bluntly, saying that if you’re not showing up in great shape every day, “then you’re not going to survive, certainly not in the Premier League.” Townsend added that Grealish “has got to make a decision on what he really wants to do, where he really wants to be and I think find something a little bit more in his game.” We all know the guy has talent, right? A few years ago, he had that outstanding season in the treble-winning team where he truly shone. The record shows 29 Premier League goals, 27 assists, and 39 England caps. But the recent evidence? Everton is still waiting to see that player.

Brentford Is The Next Big Test

His first possible competitive return is set for November 23, away to Brentford. Everton needs more than just his name on the team sheet. They need serious production. This isn’t just about getting back in the good graces of the fans; it’s about proving he can still deliver at the top level. That Brentford match is huge for Grealish and for Everton. Everything hinges on whether he can finally translate those apologies and “good days training” into real results.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.