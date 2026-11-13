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The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly just released veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson during their bye week, a move that’s got some fans scratching their heads given the team’s struggles on the offensive line this season. Johnson, who’d been with the squad since 2023, was a reliable guy, providing some much needed depth at tackle and even occasionally stepping in at guard over the years. This decision, reported by Ian Rapoport, definitely signals the Eagles are ready to roll in a totally different direction.

Why the Eagles Are Moving On From a “Plug and Play” Guy

Look, Johnson was more than just a depth piece, he was a fan favorite for years in Philly. The Eagles even traded to get him back in 2025 after losing him in free agency, showing they valued his presence. He was the kind of player who knew the offense inside and out, a true “plug and play” option when injuries hit. But for all his dependable play and locker room presence, the fact is he never really broke out into a full-time starter. This release is a clear sign the team is ready to move past veteran depth in favor of a new generation.

A Full Commitment to Youth Up Front

This isn’t an isolated incident either. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been slowly shedding veteran linemen all season. First, they saw Lane Johnson retire, a huge loss for any O-line. Then, Cam Jurgens was traded to Baltimore. Now, with Fred Johnson’s release, it’s crystal clear the Eagles are doubling down on a younger group up front. It’s a bold strategy, especially with the O-line already dealing with issues, but it shows a full commitment to building through youth. This move might be tough for fans who loved Fred, but it speaks volumes about the Eagles’ long-term vision.

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Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.