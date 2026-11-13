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MLB teams would be straight-up “stunned” if the Boston Red Sox don’t trade Jarren Duran this offseason, and honestly, after checking the stats, you kinda get it. Even before Boston made their first move of the 2026 offseason, the word was already out, but a recent signing just made Duran’s departure even more obvious.

Boston’s Outfield is Locked Down, DH Too

The Red Sox just shelled out a four-year, $59 million contract to Jake Bauers, bringing him in to slot right into the designated hitter spot. The plan is for Bauers to be an offensive upgrade, which is great for Boston, but it makes one player incredibly expendable: Jarren Duran. This isn’t a new conversation either. Rumors about Duran possibly getting dealt have been swirling since the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

Boston’s outfield has been pretty much set for over a year now. Roman Anthony is a definite mainstay. Wilyer Abreu is simply too good for the Red Sox to even consider moving him. And then there’s Ceddanne Rafaela, an incredible defensive outfielder who isn’t going anywhere. With Bauers now locking down the DH spot, it’s not just the outfield that’s crowded; Duran has nowhere left to go.

Duran’s Bat Has Gone Silent

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that rival teams would be “stunned” if the Red Sox hold onto Duran this winter, and you just have to look at his numbers from last season to understand why. Duran hit a career-low .207 batting average with an even tougher .266 on-base percentage and a .361 slugging percentage. Those are not the kind of numbers you want from an All-Star MVP, especially when that MVP season is now “well behind him.”

The Red Sox aren’t going to just give Duran away for nothing, but the reality is they probably won’t get much back either. Despite his former All-Star MVP status, his recent performance makes it tough to demand a huge return. It looks like Boston stands to benefit more from whatever they can acquire in a trade than the value Duran could provide to the team in the upcoming 2027 MLB season.

So yeah, the writing is on the wall. It’s not a question of *if* Duran gets moved, but *when* this November and how little the Red Sox might get back for a guy whose All-Star MVP days are now a distant memory. Keep an eye out, because a deal is coming.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.