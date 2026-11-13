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Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, just one week after making his season debut following an eight-game suspension. This is a tough pill to swallow for Falcons fans, who were no doubt hoping his return would bring some much-needed defensive spark.

From Suspension to Sidelines: Pearce’s Rocky Return

Pearce finally hit the field last Sunday after a lengthy suspension kept him out for over half the season. You’d think a guy chomping at the bit to play would be out there for every snap, right? Nope. He only played a measly 15 snaps in the Falcons’ loss to the Bengals. And to make matters worse, he didn’t even record any stats. That’s a brutal start after sitting out for so long. Apparently, his back tightened up late last week, which clearly hampered his limited action. Now, just a few days later, he’s back on the injury report, leaving everyone wondering what exactly is going on.

More Injury Woes Piling Up For Atlanta

It’s not just Pearce dealing with issues. The Falcons’ injury report is looking rough going into this Chiefs game. Pearce sat out Wednesday’s practice completely and was only limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. That’s not exactly a vote of confidence for his availability. To compound things, wide receiver Zachariah Branch is officially ruled out with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Divine Deablo is doubtful with a forearm issue. Plus, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) are also questionable. The defense, already struggling to find its footing, is taking some serious hits, and facing the Chiefs, that’s not what you want to see.

This Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs is going to be a huge test for the Falcons, especially with so many key players either out or hobbled. Can they piece together a competitive defense, or will these injuries, particularly Pearce’s quick return to the sidelines, prove too much to overcome? Fans will be watching closely to see who suits up and how the depleted squad performs.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.