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The UCLA Bruins are rolling, undefeated at 9-0 and sitting pretty at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. This is their best start since way back in 1998, but you wouldn’t know it from the stands in the City of Angels. The team is averaging just 31,461 fans per game, which is the second fewest in the entire Big Ten. They’re only doing better than Northwestern, and those guys didn’t even play their first home game until the third week of the season. When you look at percentage of capacity, it gets even wilder: the Bruins fill just 57.96% of their stadium, making them dead last in the conference and 118th nationally. It feels like a magical season is happening, but the city just isn’t showing up for it.

Big Ten Showdown: Can Illinois Spoil the Undefeated Run?

Fans or not, UCLA’s incredible run continues at the Rose Bowl on Friday night as they host a red-hot Illinois squad. The Illini, currently 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, are on a serious tear. After dropping back-to-back games against Ohio State and Purdue, they’ve reeled off four straight wins. To keep their own Big Ten and College Football Playoff dreams alive, Illinois needs to win their final three games: against UCLA, Iowa, and Northwestern. They’ll also need a little bit of tiebreaker magic to go their way. This is a huge matchup, with the Bruins coming in as 10-point favorites in the latest college football betting odds. It’s clear UCLA is the marquee attraction, even if their home crowd sometimes acts like they’re just watching reruns.

Panthers Look to Stay Hot Against Short-Handed Seminoles

Beyond the UCLA-Illinois clash, there’s another intriguing college football game on the slate with some real implications. Florida State, now 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC, managed to snap a three-game skid last week, beating Boston College 31-24 in interim coach Rick Stockstill’s first game. That was a decent win, but Pitt, their opponent, is going to be a much tougher challenge. The Panthers are 6-3, 3-3 in conference play, and they’re coming off a bye week, which means they’re fresh. Two weeks ago, Pitt absolutely handled Georgia Tech with a 34-11 victory. SportsLine expert Matt Severance isn’t giving FSU much of a shot, picking Pitt to cover at -162. He points out it’s a “tough ask for FSU, which lost its starting center to injury against the Eagles, on a short-week Friday, going back to the Northeast on what will be a cold night in Pittsburgh in the Panthers’ home finale.” The SportsLine Projection Model is also backing Pitt, favoring them at -3.5. This one feels like a cold, hard test for FSU’s new coaching regime.

Friday, November 13, is packed with action. While the focus is heavily on these college football matchups, there are also nine NBA games on the schedule, offering plenty of other sports betting options to dive into. Time to see if these teams can deliver on the field and the court.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.