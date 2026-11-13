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Albany senior Noah Davey didn’t just have a stellar performance against New London-Spicer, he captured the St. Cloud Times Athlete of the Week fan poll for November 2-8, taking a commanding 40.6% of the votes. His dominant outing included an 11-tackle effort and helping lead the Huskies to a massive 297 rushing yards in the Section 6AAA Championship, a game Albany ultimately won 42-35.

Davey’s Senior Campaign Was Absolutely Relentless

Forget just one game, Davey’s entire senior season was a highlight reel. This guy was a force on both sides of the ball, racking up an unbelievable 74 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 pass breakup. Those are monster numbers for an offensive lineman and linebacker, cementing his status as a true two-way star. It’s no surprise then that he earned All-Area First-Team honors for both offense and defense, an incredible achievement that speaks volumes about his impact.

Fan Support and a Strong Season for Albany

Davey’s win in the Athlete of the Week poll wasn’t a runaway, but his 40.6% of the votes showed clear fan appreciation. He edged out Apollo senior distance runner Zili Lenzner, who came in with 32.3% after finishing 6th at the Class 2A State Championship. The poll also featured other top local talents like Albany running back Judah Allen and quarterback Cohen Habben, St. John’s Prep runner Margaret Duffy, Sartell forward Lucas McGee, and Becker linebacker Bennett Kujawa. While Albany’s season ultimately ended in the Class 3A Quarterfinals against Pierz, the team still made their third trip to the state tournament in the last four years. That’s a legacy to be proud of, with Davey at the heart of it all.

Davey’s senior campaign might be over, but his impact on the field and his recognition as the St. Cloud Times Athlete of the Week make it clear: this was a player who gave it his all until the final whistle.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.