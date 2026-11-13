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Dejounte Murray wants a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped that bomb, confirming what Shamit Dua of In The N.O. had already reported, that both the player and the team believed it was time to go their separate ways. Get ready, because that divorce process is about to speed up. And wouldn’t you know it, the Phoenix Suns’ locker room is reportedly super annoyed they don’t even have a real point guard on their roster. Chris Haynes of NBA TV says the Suns have already registered interest in Murray. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Phoenix’s Point Guard Headache Is a Full-Blown Migraine

Let’s talk about the Suns’ situation for a minute, because it sounds like a mess. Chris Haynes also dropped the intel that there’s “some growing frustration” in that locker room because their roster simply “does not have a point guard that could organize” the offense. Honestly, it’s wild that a team with their talent is so reliant on Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks to just make something out of nothing. It’s almost comical. The source even says Collin Gillespie *would already be starting* if the Suns knew what they were doing, but he’s not exactly a “spiffiest passer” and he’s a target on defense. Yikes. They need help, and they need it now. Murray suddenly becoming available? It’s like the universe is shouting at them to make a move.

Why the Pelicans Would Actually Do This Deal

So, the trade idea on the table looks like this: the Pelicans get Jalen Green, a 2027 second-round pick, and $3.5 million cash. In return, they’d send Dejounte Murray to Phoenix. Shamit Dua writes that “many around the league believe the Pelicans and Murray would like to work together to find a better situation for the veteran guard.” And hey, landing on a team “obsessed with playing past Apr. 11” (which is when the regular season ends, for those keeping score) definitely sounds like a better situation for Murray.

Green might not be the cleanest fit in The Big Easy, but the dude is nearly six years younger and way more athletic than Murray. Plus, he doesn’t have an Achilles injury in his rearview, which is huge considering Murray had a “significant number of absences” last season. While their career three-point clips are identical, Green is reportedly the “more dangerous shooter,” moving differently off the ball. He’s ranked in the 64th percentile or higher of pull-up three-point efficiency in each of his first three seasons, a threshold Murray has only hit once. Financially, the Pelicans would burn some luxury tax space with that $3.5 million, but they’d get it back with the “inevitable Jordan Poole buyout,” and Phoenix is sending over the cash to cover the difference anyway. And you can never have enough second-round picks, right? Most importantly, this trade opens up serious runway for sophomore Jeremiah Fears. Head of basketball operations Joe Dumars is “extremely high” on Fears, even though few see him as lead-guard material. This move hands Fears the reins and carves out more on-ball usage for Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. It’s all about the future for NOLA.

Murray to the Suns: A Risky Bet on Playmaking

From Phoenix’s side, they’d get Dejounte Murray, sending out Jalen Green, that 2027 second-rounder, and $3.5 million cash. It’s clear they *need* a ball-handler. Murray might not be “the perfect solution,” though. His three-point efficiency has “cratered since leaving Atlanta,” and he’s attempting his fewest triples per 36 minutes since his San Antonio Spurs days. That gets “dicey for a Suns offense already light on shooting.”

But capable ball-handling takes precedence for them. Murray adds “another layer of playmaking” to that offense. He’s consistently averaged more rim assists per 75 possessions than anyone currently on their roster, and he’s got “crafty enough live-dribble vision to optimize touches for Khaman Maluach.” Oh, and he’s still a “defensive upgrade over Green,” which is crucial. The Suns could try to balk at including that second-rounder and the $3.5 million, but honestly, with the locker room frustration simmering, they might just have to suck it up. This trade isn’t a slam dunk, but it sure sounds like the Suns are desperate for a true point guard.

This whole situation is a massive power play for both teams. The Pelicans are all-in on their youth movement, pushing Jeremiah Fears into the fire. For the Suns, it’s about bringing in a true playmaker to quell that locker room drama and finally organize their offense. Whether Murray’s shooting woes are a deal-breaker or his playmaking is enough of a boost, this divorce is speeding up, and the league is definitely watching what happens next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.