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The MLB collective bargaining agreement clock is ticking down fast, M’s fans, and if history’s any guide, we’re about to see some serious chaos before the owners shut everything down. Five years ago, when the last CBA expired on December 1st, it locked up all major-league transactions for months. We learned a ton from that pre-lockout frenzy, and it looks like we’re heading for a repeat performance right now.

Buckle Up For That Free Agent Cash Splash

Back in 2021, the days leading up to the lockout were an absolute madhouse for free agency. Teams were throwing money around like crazy, trying to land big names before the freeze. Think about it: Corey Seager snagged 10 years and $325 million from the Texas Rangers. Marcus Semien also went to the Rangers for seven years and $175 million. Javier Báez got six years, $140 million with the Detroit Tigers, and Max Scherzer landed three years, $130 million with the New York Mets. Even Kevin Gausman got a massive five-year, $110 million deal from the Blue Jays, and get this: it wasn’t even one of the top *five* biggest deals. Our own Mariners got in on the action, too, signing Robbie Ray to a huge five-year, $115 million contract. That was a statement move for the Emerald City back then, an aggressive play before the market froze solid. And right now? Jake Bauers was just called out as the biggest name to move in the free-agent market this month. It feels like the calm before the storm, doesn’t it?

Trades? Not So Much Until The Thaw

Here’s the kicker, though: while the free agent market exploded, trades before the 2021 lockout? Not so much. Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins basically confirmed it at the GM Meetings in Vegas this week, saying, “If you just look back, there weren’t a large number of trades. There were signings , there was a lot of money spent early , but not a lot of trades.” Most of the blockbuster deals, the ones that truly reshaped rosters, didn’t happen until the lockout finally lifted on March 10. Think about it: the Blue Jays’ next big move after Gausman’s signing was acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman from the Athletics in March. That same week, the A’s also sent Chris Bassitt to the Mets and Matt Olson to the Braves. And our Mariners? We were busy in March too, picking up sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from Cincinnati. Before the lockout, the biggest trade for us was getting Adam Frazier from the Padres. So, if you’re holding your breath for a huge trade to drop before December 1st, history says to pump the brakes. Expect more free agent fireworks, fewer player swaps.

As we stare down another potential transaction freeze, the lesson from five years ago is pretty clear: if you want a top-tier free agent, you better pony up now. Teams are going to make their big money moves before the deadline, just like they did with Ray and all those other massive contracts. Don’t expect a flurry of trades, though. Those will probably wait until after the owners and players sort things out. It’s going to be a wild next few weeks, M’s fans, so keep your eyes peeled for those big names hitting the market, because once that clock hits zero, everything stops.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.