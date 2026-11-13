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Stephen Curry is officially out for tonight’s Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs, sidelined with an oblique tear, and get this, resale tickets for the matchup are still clocking in under $100 each for a pair. It’s wild to think about, especially with the Spurs coming home on a scorching 10-game winning streak.

Curry’s Absence & Ticket Market Vibes

Curry got ruled out earlier this week, a real gut punch for anyone hoping to catch him go head-to-head with Victor Wembanyama. Let’s be real, Curry is one of the biggest draws in the league, so his absence takes a huge chunk of star power out of the game. Ticketmaster’s resale listings started at about $105 for a single ticket or around $98 apiece if you’re grabbing a pair, making it about $196 total before taxes. A substantial number of tickets became available after the Warriors confirmed Curry was out, which makes you wonder if that’s what’s keeping prices down. The source says it’s unclear if his injury actually affected resale prices or the number of listings, but it’s hard to ignore. Obviously, if you want to be closer to the action, you’re gonna shell out more dough, and prices could still move before tipoff.

Spurs Are Riding a RIDICULOUS Heater

But let’s not forget what the Spurs are doing! They’re returning to Frost Bank Center after sweeping a four-game road trip, extending their win streak to a phenomenal 10 games. Think about that, a 10-game winning streak! They capped off that road trip with a clutch 124-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls just on Wednesday. This team is absolutely on fire, and they’re looking to make it 11 straight wins tonight. This game is at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13, and it’s a chance for San Antonio to keep their incredible run going.

So, while missing Curry is a bummer for anyone who wanted to see a legendary matchup, the Spurs are playing some of their best basketball right now. You can still snag seats through Ticketmaster, the team’s official partner. Tonight, the Spurs are fighting to keep that unbelievable 10-game winning streak alive and hit that elusive 11. It’s going to be a battle, even without the superstar on the other side.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.