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The NFL trade deadline was not some huge explosion of deals on Tuesday, but man, the weeks leading up to it? Those were absolutely wild, setting the stage for the entire back half of the season. Of all the moves made right at the buzzer, though, none were bigger than the Minnesota Vikings snatching Kirk Cousins back from the Las Vegas Raiders. They gave up a third-round pick, a steep price, but their quarterback struggles were flat-out killing them. It was a huge statement.

The Murray Miss and Cousins’ Big Bet

Look, the Vikings were desperate, apparently calling everyone to fix their QB mess. While a league contract negotiator gave Minnesota props for getting a quality QB like Cousins at the deadline, they also dropped a truth bomb about the team’s previous quarterback evaluations. “It’s crazy how expectations can spiral so quickly,” the source spilled. They were talking about Kyler Murray. Going into the season, the hype was around Murray being that high-ceiling guy who’d bring head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense back to glory. But the pro scouting department? They clearly whiffed. And now, not only did that signing not work out, but Minnesota’s also down a third-round pick because of the Cousins trade. Ouch. While it’s “good for them for cutting their losses” and grabbing Cousins, it’s undeniable the Murray signing was a total swing and a miss.

“Shooting Our Shot” With a Healthy QB?

The contract negotiator sees Kirk Cousins as a clear upgrade, no doubt there. But they still questioned if the 38-year-old can even stay healthy enough for a deep postseason run, considering his past injury history. That’s a huge asterisk, right? “I’m not going to discredit what Cousins can do for Minnesota,” the source said, adding that with how that Vikings defense is playing, getting Cousins “could also fall in the ‘shooting our shot’ bucket.” They don’t need him to be a hero, just competent. If he can just run O’Connell’s offense, they’ve got a shot. But yeah, health is a legit concern. Another league source weighed in, wishing the Vikings could have landed Daniel Jones if he’d been available, but still liked the Cousins trade overall, noting they likely wouldn’t have done anything if their recent Monday Night Football game had gone well. It’s a classic win-win trade from varying angles, with the Vikings getting what could be their perfect starting QB for “only” a third-round pick.

Big Moves Set the Stage for the Stretch Run

Beyond the Vikings’ big splash, other teams were making moves that could define the homestretch and even the postseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars made “massive trades” on Monday, while the Chicago Bears swung a big deal two weeks ago. On the flip side, some teams waved the white flag, securing major draft capital for the future. The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are clearly eyeing next year. These moves aren’t just about this week’s games, they’re setting up the entire landscape for the season’s crucial final push.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.