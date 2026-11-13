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Myles Garrett is officially questionable for Sunday’s rematch with the Cardinals, but don’t let that tag fool you. Rams head coach Sean McVay is still expecting his defensive monster to be out there, ready to wreak havoc. It’s a classic chess move, putting everyone on notice while clearly having a plan.

McVay’s Master Plan For Garrett

Garrett isn’t practicing today, Friday, and McVay confirmed that himself. But this isn’t about injury panic. Nah, this is about keeping the man fresh. McVay’s words, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, say it all: “He’s feeling good.” The team’s just trying to keep him “feeling as good as possible.” They’re being “smart with him,” McVay said, making sure he’s at his absolute best when it counts. The coach fully expects Garrett to “be able to build on” his strong performance, even after playing a ton of snaps last week. It’s all about managing that high-level talent.

Last Week’s Dominance: A Glimpse Of What’s Coming?

Remember last week? Garrett made a huge impact in his return after a knee procedure. We’re talking 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble. That’s the kind of game-wrecking performance you want from your top defender, especially when the stakes are high in a division rematch. This questionable tag feels more like a strategic rest day than a real threat to his Sunday appearance, especially when McVay is so confident.

More Rams Injury Woes Ahead Of Sunday

While the Garrett situation seems managed, the Rams do have other injury concerns heading into the Cardinals game. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and safety Kam Curl (toe) are both questionable, having been limited in practice today. That’s a hit to their secondary depth. Even worse, guard Steve Avila (hamstring) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) have both been officially ruled out for Sunday. Those are some real blows to the offensive line and tight end room. Despite these other issues, all eyes will still be on Garrett and what he brings to that field for the big rematch.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.