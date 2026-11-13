Mma on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Mike Perry is officially back in the UFC, confirming the buzz that has been building for weeks. Uncrowned’s Ariel Helwani dropped the news Friday, more than five years after “Platinum” first bounced from the promotion in 2021. He is 35 years old.

“King of Violence” Found His Throne

Talk about a career turnaround, right? After leaving the UFC with a 7-8 record over 15 fights, including losing four of his final five, Perry was not exactly a world-beater in MMA. His final appearance came against Daniel Rodriguez in April 2021, where he lost by unanimous decision. But “Platinum” found his true calling in bare-knuckle boxing.

He joined BKFC and absolutely became the face of that whole scene, winning all six of his fights. He even took down former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Dude literally earned the honorary “King of Violence” title. It just made sense for him, that gloveless combat was built for Perry.

The Wild Ride Back to the Octagon, and That Injury

But then things got a little wild. After a boxing match against Jake Paul in July 2024, Perry jumped back into MMA just this year. He faced fellow veteran Nate Diaz at the first MVP MMA event on Netflix in May, winning by second-round stoppage. Pretty good, right?

Then August rolled around, and he competed again in MMA at Duel: Arena. He was originally matched against Dillon Danis, but when Danis pulled out late, Brandon Jenkins stepped in. And man, that fight? It was a stunning upset. Perry lost in Round 1, suffering defeat via a body kick and punches, all after dislocating his shoulder. Talk about a twist in the road.

What’s Next for “Platinum” in the UFC?

So here we are, Mike Perry is back in the UFC, signing a new contract that he told Ariel Helwani means he is done with BKFC for at least two years. He also mentioned in October that he does not expect to need surgery for that shoulder. No return fight or date is set yet, but you know this guy brings the chaos. What kind of welcome will the UFC give its returning “King of Violence,” especially with that shoulder on everyone’s mind? We will be watching every step.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.