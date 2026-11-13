Kansas City Chiefs logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Patrick Mahomes dodged a bullet last week with an injury scare, but the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t so lucky when it comes to superstar running back Kenneth Walker III. There is a real chance Walker misses Week 10’s clash against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, leaving a huge question mark over the Chiefs’ backfield.

The Chiefs’ RB Depth Chart Nightmare

This is a gut punch for the Chiefs, who are trying hard to keep pace with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Head Coach Andy Reid was tight-lipped about Walker, only saying, “We’ll see how he feels through this afternoon and rehab,” and that “He’s somewhere tweak… He was tight this morning.” The star running back tweaked his groin and was a no-show at Friday’s practice, putting his status for Sunday firmly up in the air. If Walker is out, which feels like a very strong possibility, the Chiefs are facing a serious depth issue. Fellow running backs Jaydn Ott and Brashard Smith are also sidelined with injuries. This leaves rookie Emmett Johnson as the only healthy running back on the roster in Kansas City.

Why Emmett Johnson Can Handle It

So, if Walker is officially ruled out for Week 10, the Chiefs are going to lean heavily on Johnson to lead their ground game. And you know what? That might not be the worst thing. This rookie out of Nebraska has definitely flashed some serious potential this season when he’s had the chance to spell Walker. He’s already racked up 111 rushing yards on 26 carries, finding the end zone once on the ground. But where Johnson has truly turned heads is as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s pulled in 14 receptions for 237 yards on 16 targets, including an absolutely explosive 73-yard catch and run against the Broncos just a few weeks ago. The kid can play!

The Chiefs obviously want Walker on the field, no doubt about it. But if they have to go into battle against the Falcons without him, they can definitely have some faith in Johnson leading the charge. The Falcons, by the way, are rocking a “leaky run defense,” which means Johnson could be in for a big day. Don’t expect any other Chiefs running backs to see much action this weekend, even if Walker is sidelined. It’s either Walker or Johnson carrying the load.

The Chiefs will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Every game is critical right now if they want to keep pace in the AFC West, and a strong performance from Johnson could be huge.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.