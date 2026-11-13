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Lakers star Austin Reaves has a bruised heel, and the team is holding its breath as head coach JJ Redick confirmed he’s considered day-to-day. This isn’t a minor bump, folks, especially after what went down Wednesday night.

The Scary Fall and the Numbers That Don’t Lie

Reaves took a hard landing after a transition dunk attempt in the third quarter of Wednesday’s showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks. He left the game with medical personnel, but thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and Redick quickly shot down any fears of an Achilles injury. That’s a huge sigh of relief, but a bruised heel for a guy who’s been integral to the Lakers’ impressive 11-2 start is no joke. He still dropped 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals, shooting 6-of-10 from the field in just 25 minutes before exiting a game the Lakers ultimately won 123-112. This isn’t his first health struggle either, missing a career-low 51 games in the 2025-26 campaign due to a calf injury and an oblique strain, plus a recent illness that sidelined him for a 124-114 win over the Hawks on Monday. Availability has become a real concern, hasn’t it?

His Absence Bites Harder Than You Think

Look at the numbers, and you quickly see why this “day-to-day” status is a big deal. Before Wednesday, Reaves was averaging a sizzling 25.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a game. He’s been torching nets too, hitting 50.8 percent from the field and a nasty 41.3 percent from downtown. But here’s the kicker: NBA.com data shows the Lakers boast a 125.2 offensive rating when Reaves is on the floor. Without him? That number PLUMMETS to 108.7! That’s a massive 16.5-point drop. How do you replace that kind of offensive punch, especially when a team is trying to maintain such a hot start?

With Reaves still considered day-to-day, everyone’s wondering if he can even suit up for Sunday’s clash against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are flying high at 11-2, but losing a player with Reaves’ impact, even for a short time, could throw a wrench in their early-season momentum. Fingers crossed this heel clears up fast, because they need him on the court.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.