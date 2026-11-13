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Carnell Tate might be a reliable target for quarterback Cam Ward against zone coverage, but his ball security issues and lingering questions about his ultimate ceiling are making that No. 4 overall pick look more complicated by the day. This isn’t just about catching the ball, folks; it’s about holding onto it, and that’s where the frustration is really building for the Titans.

The Big Draft Day Swerve That Still Has Folks Talking

Remember draft season back in 2026? Everyone was linking the Titans with linebackers like Ohio State’s Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles, and even Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. With a defensive-minded head coach coming in, it felt like a sure thing. There was some loose chatter about Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate going earlier than expected, but a month before the draft, the team had already signed free agent Wan’Dale Robinson and brought back veteran Calvin Ridley. So when Commissioner Goodell stepped up and called Tate’s name at No. 4 overall, it definitely raised some eyebrows. Tate had a solid final season with the Buckeyes, logging 51 receptions for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns alongside fellow phenom Jeremiah Smith.

The Titans even traded back up into the first round for Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk. Faulk was a preseason top-10 prospect for a minute, but he never quite hit his stride, and by the time his name was called, four other pass rushers had already gone. Clemson’s T.J. Parker (35th), Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas (40th), and Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell (41st) all went right after him. It makes you wonder what the plan was, especially with that No. 4 pick. The ownership apparently made it an edict to support their new quarterback, Cam Ward, much like they did with Will Levis before him. If that was the mission, was Tate really the best guy for the job?

Drops, Fumbles, and Missing That Deep Ball Threat

Here’s the rub: Tate has been good, but “good” for a No. 4 overall pick isn’t good enough. Four drops and three fumbles? That’s just plain frustrating. We’re talking about ball security issues that can kill drives. He’s got a great feel for spacing and really shines against zone coverage, and he can snap off defenders in the short-to-intermediate parts of the field. That’s all good, but where’s the consistency against man coverage? Where’s the deep threat?

According to Next Gen Stats, Tate has only one reception for 33 yards on eight targets 20-plus air yards downfield. Think about that. He also ranks 42nd in EPA per target against man coverage among 53 receivers with at least 10 targets versus man. Forty-second! With Robinson already there, the Titans were likely looking for size, someone who could align as an X or Z receiver off the ball. You have to wonder if other names like Jordyn Tyson, who wasn’t available until Week 9 this season, or even Denzel Boston, with all his inconsistent production and growing pains, might have been better fits. There were always questions about Tate’s ultimate ceiling, but hey, the same was also true of Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming out, so sometimes you just have to bet on the talent.

But for the Titans, the clock is ticking. You use a top-5 pick on a player, you need him to be a game-changer. Those ball security issues and the lack of a consistent deep game are glaring. The Titans have to hope Tate can iron out these kinks and prove he’s the guy they thought he was at No. 4 overall. Otherwise, that pick is going to haunt them for a long, long time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.