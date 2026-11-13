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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed a wild plan, telling reporters he wants to play flag football for Germany’s national team at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. “I would love to play for the German national team for the flag Olympics, that would be something off my bucket list that I’ve done,” St. Brown said, according to The Associated Press’ Ken Maguire. Talk about an unexpected curveball!

Deep Roots in the Fatherland

Don’t think this is some random pipe dream, either. St. Brown’s got deep, deep ties to the country. His mother, Miriam, was born in Leverkusen, Germany, and he spent countless summers there soaking up the culture. This dude isn’t just a tourist, he’s fluent in German, and get this, he even hosts annual youth football camps in Germany during the offseason, according to MLive’s Benjamin Raven. So, yeah, he’s legit got the connection to represent.

The Training Camp Dilemma

The big question mark hanging over all this? The timing. There’s a qualifying tournament set for a few weeks before the Olympics even kick off. St. Brown, who’s 27, was upfront: he would attend that if he could work out potential scheduling conflicts with the Lions’ training camp. Uh oh. Imagine an All-Pro receiver potentially bailing on a chunk of NFL training camp for Olympic flag football? That’s a headache for coaches and front offices, for sure.

Jona Winkel, Germany’s flag football director of coaching, played it cool, declining to say if there’s been any direct contact with St. Brown, Ken Maguire reported. But Winkel definitely didn’t slam the door on the idea, noting, “In our experience, receiver is by far the position that allows the fastest transition from tackle to flag football.” Smart take, right? It makes total sense for a guy like St. Brown to dominate.

So, while we wait to see how the NFL handles an active star potentially bailing on training camp for Olympic glory, St. Brown’s got an immediate German connection on his plate. He’ll play his first NFL game in Germany this Sunday, when the Lions take on the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich. It’s a taste of international football before he potentially chases gold.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.