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Greece had been one of the standout performers in the Nations League, conceding just three goals total in their first four games, even beating Germany in the process. Now, their defense has certainly crumbled tonight, as they’ve started this international break in the worst possible way: giving up five goals in a brutal 40 minutes against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

The Dutch Offensive Explodes

It all began a little over five minutes in, when Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in Amsterdam. What followed was an absolute onslaught: a stunning first-half hat-trick from Tijjani Reijnders, with Jurrien Timber adding a staggering fifth goal on 40 minutes. This is Xavi’s side, and you have to ask, just how many more goals can they score tonight?

A Shocking Turn for Greece

This is a tough, tough start for Greece’s international break. After being a standout team in the Nations League, even beating Germany and only giving up three goals in four games, their defense has certainly crumbled tonight against the Netherlands. It’s a shocking turn, given their previous incredible form.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.