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Friday night hoops is hitting hardwood courts across the country, with a nine-game NBA slate kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, and fans looking to get in on the action can snag a $40 prediction bonus on ProphetX with the TSN promo code. This week’s action hits different with big names like Tyrese Haliburton missing his ninth straight game for the Indiana Pacers due to a hamstring injury, directly impacting their dismal home record. Stephen Curry is also sidelined for the Golden State Warriors, changing the stakes for their matchup.

Buckle Up For A Packed NBA Slate

The end-of-the-week schedule tips off with the Indiana Pacers hosting the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks. It is a tough draw for Indiana, who have only won one home game this season, a statistic not helped by Haliburton’s continued absence. At the same time, the Orlando Magic will be searching for their third consecutive win when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Sunshine State. The Bucks are a real train wreck through 12 games, rocking a meager 1-11 record, tied for the league’s worst. They are also on an eight-game losing streak, with seven of those losses coming by double digits.

Later in the evening, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are riding high after a big win at Madison Square Garden. Points should be absolutely flying off the board when the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans clash in Louisiana, a duel featuring two of the league’s top-10 offenses. Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs will host the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, making for an intriguing contest. The slate concludes in the City of Angels, where the LA Clippers will host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder.

Unlock Your Edge With ProphetX

With the NBA season back in full swing, now is the perfect time to get started with ProphetX and dive into the prediction market. New users can use the TSN promo code to score a $40 prediction bonus. This offer is available to new participants who trade $40 or more, unlocking $40 in incentive funds paid out in three installments after 30 days.

ProphetX gives you an extensive selection of markets for NBA action. Forget traditional betting odds: ProphetX displays market percentages, which reflect the collective implied probability of an event. This is different from betting odds, which are set by the house and include a profit margin. You can predict on everything from game lines, like moneyline, spread, and total, to first-half props covering the same. The player prop selection is deep, allowing predictions on points, rebounds, assists, threes, blocks, and steals for individual players. You can even combine them with player combo props for points plus rebounds, rebounds plus assists, points plus rebounds plus assists, or steals plus blocks. Need more? First basket, double-double, and triple-double props are also on the board.

Our Top Value Pick For Friday

Looking for a smart play? Consider the **Magic -5.5 vs. Bucks**, currently at 64.54% on ProphetX. Seriously, the Milwaukee Bucks are a mess this season. Their 1-11 start is abysmal, and that eight-game losing streak with seven double-digit defeats tells you everything you need to know about their form. The Orlando Magic might not be world-beaters, but they have consistently won the games they were supposed to win this season. With Milwaukee’s struggles, this feels like a strong opportunity to capitalize.

The NBA season is full-throttle, and with these kinds of matchups and opportunities on ProphetX, every game matters. Get your predictions locked in for Friday night’s action and see if you can make those insights pay off.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.