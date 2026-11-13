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Kansas City’s top weapon, running back Kenneth Walker, missed Friday’s practice with a groin injury, and the team officially listed him as questionable for their huge Week 10 clash against the 6-2 Atlanta Falcons. This is not the news Chiefs fans wanted to hear, especially with such a big game on deck.

The Big Blow to the Chiefs’ Offense

This isn’t just any injury to any player. Kenneth Walker is an absolute force in the backfield. He ranks second in the entire NFL with a staggering 872 rushing yards right now. We’re talking about a former Super Bowl MVP who has been the difference-maker for a Kansas City squad that already missed the playoffs in 2025. He’s been the engine of their 6-2 start this season, and losing him, even for a single game, is a massive problem. To put his season into perspective, he’s only eight yards behind Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for the league lead, and Walker has played one less game! That’s how impactful this guy has been. Head coach Andy Reid kept it pretty brief about Walker’s status, saying they’ll “see how [Walker] feels through this afternoon and rehab.” Not exactly a confidence booster, is it? It sounds like a game-time decision, and every Chiefs fan has to be holding their breath. Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and defensive tackle Peter Woods also sat out Friday’s practice, according to ESPN, so Walker isn’t the only concern for Kansas City.

Falcons Dealing With Their Own Injury Woes

While the Chiefs sweat over Walker, the Falcons aren’t exactly coming into this AFC powerhouse showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at full strength either. They’ve got their own set of key injuries. Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been ruled out completely with a hamstring injury, which is a blow to their passing game. Linebacker Divine Deablo is doubtful for Sunday’s game because of a forearm injury, meaning their defense could be without a key piece. On top of that, Atlanta listed three other players as questionable for Week 10: edge rusher James Pearce, linebacker Josh Woods, and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. So, both teams are going to be limping into this one, making an already tough matchup even more unpredictable.

This is going to be a hard-hitting game, and both sides are facing serious adversity right out of the gate with these injuries. We’ll be watching closely to see if Walker can somehow make it onto the field, and how these teams adjust to missing some serious talent.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.