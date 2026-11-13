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The Eagles are letting go of veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This isn’t just a simple roster move; it’s another piece in what’s been a massive overhaul for their offensive line this season.

Johnson’s Role and Numbers

Johnson, who is 29, was primarily a backup at right tackle this year, sitting behind rookie Markel Bell. His role intensified after Lane Johnson’s in-season retirement, which definitely shook things up. Fred Johnson got into seven games this season, where he logged 24 offensive snaps and contributed 22 snaps on special teams. He had just returned to the Eagles this offseason on a one-year contract. Prior to that, he originally joined the team in 2023, playing in 58 games with 14 starts.

The Eagles’ O-Line Rollercoaster Continues

This move for Johnson comes right after veteran receiver Hollywood Brown requested and received his release through a non-injury settlement. It really puts a spotlight on how much the Eagles are committed to shaking up their roster. When you consider the sheer number of changes on their offensive line alone, it’s clear they are fully reshaping the entire unit, with veteran departures and younger players stepping into bigger roles.

So, with Fred Johnson now gone and Lane Johnson already retired, the Eagles are going to be leaning even harder on their new guys and whatever other options they find. This is a huge, ongoing shift for one of the most critical position groups, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how they manage these changes as the season progresses.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.