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Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is officially questionable for Sunday’s Week 10 battle against the Atlanta Falcons, missing Friday’s practice with a tight groin that head coach Andy Reid confirmed.

The Chiefs’ Growing Injury List

That’s just the start of the Chiefs’ injury woes heading into this weekend. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, despite practicing fully all week, is also questionable with a shoulder injury after already missing the last two games. Talk about a weird situation there.

It gets worse. The Chiefs have ruled out rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods, who hasn’t practiced or played since a neck injury sidelined him in Week 8. Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore is also out, not practicing at all after exiting the Week 9 game in the third quarter with an ankle issue. Then there’s second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, also ruled out with a knee injury, who needs to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list if he’s even going to see the field this season.

Another running back, rookie Jaydn Ott, is questionable too with a hamstring issue. He was a limited participant on Thursday and was just added to the 53-man roster a few weeks back after Brashard Smith hit the Reserve/Injured list.

It’s not all bad news on the injury front for Kansas City, though. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Rashee Rice, tight end Travis Kelce, safety Jaden Hicks, quarterback Justin Fields, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa were all full participants in practice all week and carry no game status heading into Sunday. So at least some of their key guys are good to go.

Falcons Are Banged Up Too

The Falcons are rolling into Week 10 with their own set of significant injury concerns. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. is questionable with an illness after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. This guy plays a big role, seeing 57% of Atlanta’s defensive snaps this season, and he’s racked up four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and even batted down a pass. Losing him or having him limited could be a big hit.

Starting linebacker Divine Deable is doubtful with a forearm injury, and that’s a huge blow. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, and he’s already missed two games this season. He’s got 30 tackles, one for loss, two quarterback hits, and a pass defended this year. His absence is going to be felt on that defense.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr., a former first-round pick, is questionable with a back issue after missing Wednesday’s practice. He just made his season debut last week, playing 15 snaps, so this isn’t great timing. Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Branch is key for their special teams, leading Atlanta in punt returns with 8 and kick returns with 14, including a 61-yard kickoff return. He’s also grabbed 10 catches for 64 yards on offense. Another linebacker, Josh Woods, is questionable with an ankle injury, having missed the first practice of the week before being limited on Thursday.

So, with Kenneth Walker and a long list of other critical players on both sides dealing with injuries, this Chiefs-Falcons game on Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be a real test of depth. Expect both coaching staffs to be scrambling to adjust their game plans and get the next-man-up ready to roll. It’s going to be interesting to see how these teams manage their walking wounded and who steps up when the whistle blows.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.