Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Florida State is eyeing a second straight road win, but if some experts are right, Friday night’s game at Pittsburgh is gonna be an absolute nightmare, with one FSU Wire writer even calling for a shocking 51-38 Pitt victory. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill is trying to kick off his tenure with a 2-0 record, but the Panthers aren’t just some pushover.

Stockstill’s Warning: Pack Your Toughness

Stockstill isn’t sugarcoating it. He called Pittsburgh “a really good football team,” pointing out their 6-3 record and how they’ve “been right in every game.” This isn’t some easy stroll into the Steel City, especially with the weather forecast predicting a “chilly” night for what he expects to be a “slow slog.”

He’s giving props where they’re due, too, highlighting Pitt’s “good personnel offensively,” specifically praising fifth-year senior quarterback Holden Geriner as “a really good passer” and mentioning their “young running back that’s really dynamic.” His message to his team for this road trip is clear: “You go on the road, you got to pack your toughness. We got to do that again this week.”

Experts Are All Over the Map, But Pitt Has the Edge

So, with Stockstill preaching toughness, how do the “experts” see this thing playing out? Well, it’s a total mess of opinions, but the majority are leaning Pitt’s way.

Over at FSU Wire, it’s a 3-1 split for Pittsburgh, with Jacob Smith’s eye-popping 51-38 prediction for Pitt leading the charge. Matthew Lenix was the lone dissenter, taking FSU 28-24. FSU Seminoles on SI also sees Pitt with a 3-2 edge, with predictions like Pittsburgh 28-21 and Pittsburgh 31-24. And Noles247 is deadlocked at 3-3, which tells you how much uncertainty is floating around this matchup. You’ve got predictions from Noles247 for Pitt 23-20 and FSU 28-24 all in the same breath.

Tomahawk Nation is the only crew leaning FSU’s way, with a 6-5 split for Florida State. Even there, though, you see Jacob Smith’s wild 51-38 Pitt pick, alongside others taking Pitt 31-27 or FSU 38-28. This isn’t a consensus by any stretch of the imagination, making FSU’s quest for that second road win even more unpredictable.

With a chilly 7 p.m. ET kickoff Friday night from the Steel City, FSU has to bring that toughness Stockstill is talking about. This isn’t just about getting a second road win, it’s about setting the tone for their interim coach and proving they can handle a tough 6-3 Pitt team on their own turf, despite the conflicting predictions. Will they make Stockstill 2-0, or will Pitt deliver a cold dose of reality?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.