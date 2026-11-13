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Ilia Malinin just dropped a bombshell, telling the Associated Press that February 13, 2026, the day he finished eighth in the men’s final at the Winter Olympics, “will forever be the worst day of my life.” This isn’t just some casual reflection, folks. This is a 21-year-old athlete, known as the “Quad God,” still grappling with a performance that clearly haunts him.

The Olympic Dream That Turned Into a Nightmare

Can you even imagine the pressure on an Olympic debut? Malinin faced it head-on in Milan, Italy, on that fateful February day. The “majority of people were expecting me to be the Olympic champion,” he admitted. But the ice didn’t cooperate. He fell twice during his free skating program, couldn’t complete several technical elements, and the moment he stepped off the ice, he was fighting back tears. He told reporters then he hadn’t “been able to process what just happened,” swimming in “a lot of mixed emotions.” It was a devastating blow, and frankly, it sounds like he’s been reliving it ever since.

The “Quad God” Still Skates for Love of the Game

Despite that soul-crushing Olympic finish, Malinin proved his dedication by competing in the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in March. Many Olympians skip Worlds because it’s so close to the Games, but not Malinin. He went, and his reason tells you everything about his passion. He said, “Even if I won the Olympics, I would have wanted to go to the World Championships, because I love the sport so much.” Talk about a true competitor! He keeps reminding himself that “everything happens for a reason, and you don’t know what to expect until the moment happens.” It’s a tough lesson, but one he’s clearly taken to heart.

A New Chapter, Four Years In The Making

Every moment since the Olympics has “made me into a whole different person,” Malinin shared, and he’s ready for his next chapter. He’s got a “long four years ahead,” and his goal is to use this season as “more of a rollercoaster to enjoy the actual skating side, instead of being focused on placements and competitions.” That’s a huge shift for someone who was so intensely focused on winning, and it sounds like a healthy one. We’ll be watching to see how this new perspective fuels the “Quad God” as he continues his journey.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.