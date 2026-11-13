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The Green Bay Packers defense just ripped off three interceptions in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, and here’s the wild part: not a single one came from a quarterback under pressure. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw all three picks from a clean pocket, proving that sometimes, you don’t need to blitz to make game-changing plays.

Clean Pockets, Dirty Outcomes for Opposing QBs

Think about that for a second. The Packers defense never sent more than four rushers, never even blitzed, yet Maye still handed them three turnovers. How did they pull this off? It wasn’t about overpowering the offensive line. Every time, a Green Bay safety ended up exactly where Maye didn’t expect, completely messing with the picture he had before the snap. This wasn’t some fluke, either. These three throws cost New England roughly 12.4 EPA, and two of them directly set up Packers touchdowns. That’s big-time impact without ever needing to touch the quarterback.

McKinney’s Masterclass: Reading Maye Like a Book

The first interception was a clinic in defensive discipline, coming on Maye’s very first pass of the game, 2nd and 9 from the New England 26. With 14:32 left in the first quarter, Xavier McKinney snagged it at the 50-yard line and returned it a crucial 36 yards to the New England 14. Two plays later, Jordan Love scrambled for a touchdown. That play alone cost New England a staggering minus 5.90 EPA, making it the costliest of the three picks. Green Bay was in a drop-8 Cover 3, rushing just three with seven defenders in the box. McKinney was the lone deep defender, about 12 yards off the ball, sealing off the middle of the field. New England tried a play-action from under center, with a deep post and a deep crosser, a combo designed to pull the post safety out of position. But McKinney? He didn’t bite. Not even a little. He kept his depth, stayed square in the middle third through Maye’s drop, completely negating the play-action’s conflict. With eight defenders in coverage, the underneath zones were packed, and those deep routes had no clear window. Maye’s eyes and shoulders stayed glued to the deep middle, McKinney read him the entire way, and when Maye finally threw the crosser 24 yards downfield, McKinney broke downhill and caught it in stride at the 50. You cannot fool that kind of disciplined coverage. Maye had time to check down, but he didn’t, leading to a CPOE of minus 42 and an interception-worthy throw.

Evan Williams Steps Up: Another Coverage Win

The second interception showed the same kind of coverage smarts, hitting on 1st and 10 from the New England 40 with 12:54 left in the second quarter. Maye aired out a deep shot down the left sideline to Kyle Williams, a 37-air-yard missile. But Brandon Cisse batted it into the air, and Evan Williams was right there to snag it at the Green Bay 23. It looked like Evan Williams was just rotating over the top of what appeared to be one-on-one coverage, perfectly timed and executed. This wasn’t about a missed block or a fast rush; it was about safeties making plays and coverage units working in sync. The Packers are showing that smart, disciplined coverage can be just as, if not more, disruptive than a full-on blitz attack.

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Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.