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Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, the guy who absolutely clinched the last game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a legendary strip sack of Joe Burrow, is officially questionable for Sunday Night Football. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their Week 9 bye week sitting pretty at 6-2 overall, and they’re about to battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC North against those very same Bengals. Talk about high stakes.

Harmon’s Status: Questionable With a Catch

Harmon’s practice week has been a rollercoaster. He logged two limited practices to kick things off, then hit a full practice in Friday’s walkthrough. Sounds promising, right? But here’s the kicker: the Steelers opened up his 21-day practice window earlier in the week. That means even though he’s been out there working, he doesn’t *have* to come back this week. And frankly, a Steelers reporter isn’t expecting Harmon to make his return against the Bengals. This young defensive lineman is the only name with a game designation on Pittsburgh’s Friday injury report. Getting him back on the field would be a massive boost to an already strong Steelers defense, especially in a rivalry game like this. But it looks like we might have to wait a little longer.

Who’s In and Who’s Out for the Big Game

While Harmon’s return remains up in the air, the good news for the Steelers is that most of the squad is looking healthy for this huge matchup. The likes of Ben Skowronek, DeShon Elliott, Brandin Echols, and Donieko Slaughter are all good to go, which is fantastic news for a team gearing up for the “most important game of the season thus far.” That said, they’ll still be without wide receivers Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr., who are both staying on injured reserve.

This Sunday night clash isn’t just another game. It’s for sole possession of first place in the AFC North, and whether Harmon plays or not, you know it’s gonna be a brawl. Get ready, because Sunday night is gonna be epic!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.