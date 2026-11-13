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The UWF Argos are staring down their biggest challenge and greatest opportunity of the season this Saturday, hosting the undisputed No. 1-ranked Tarleton State. The Texans are rolling into Pen Air Field with a perfect 10-0 record overall and a 5-0 mark in the United Athletic Conference. This isn’t just any game, folks; for the Argos, it’s a chance to make serious noise in their first year in Division I.

Tarleton State Is Undefeated, Loaded, and On a Mission

Let’s be real, Tarleton State is a powerhouse right now. This is their fourth 10-0 start, the first time they’ve hit that mark in eight years, and it’s their first time ever being ranked No. 1. Their roster is absolutely stacked, with 17 of their 21 offensive and defensive starters being either fourth or fifth-year seniors. That’s experience, right there. Coach Kaleb Nobles isn’t shying away from it either. He knows what’s up, saying, “It is a huge opportunity to play these guys. It’s exciting to play them and show our guys that hey, man, this is where we are trying to get.” He even pointed to Tarleton’s deep financial commitment from alumni as an example of what UWF can become, “if we keep staying on track as we are, this is what we can and will be.” This is the kind of game that defines seasons, that shows you where you stand.

Argos Seek a Statement After Tough Losses

UWF, sitting at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the UAC, hasn’t had an easy road, especially at home. This is only their second home game in two months, with a home game against Northeastern State getting cancelled by Hurricane Isaias back on October 10. They’re coming off back-to-back road games where the wins were *right there* for the taking. We’re talking a 16-13 loss at Eastern Kentucky on October 24, and then a heartbreaking 28-21 defeat last Saturday at North Alabama. That North Alabama game sting, big time, with the Argos having first-and-goal from the 1 in the final minute to tie it up and just couldn’t punch it in. Four unsuccessful plays, man, that’s brutal. But Nobles isn’t letting his guys get hung up on it. He told them Monday, “I thought our guys played as hard as they possibly could. Obviously, we didn’t get the win, but I saw a lot of good things, a lot of growth from our guys.” He’s focused on the positives, showing them why they were in the game: because they kept fighting. Sophomore quarterback Ty’Ray Davis threw for a season-high 308 yards and two touchdowns in that game, with freshman Luc Carroll catching six passes. The offense showed sparks, now they just need to finish.

This Saturday, 2 p.m. at Pen Air Field, it’s all on the line. An upset win against the top team in the nation would secure UWF a winning season in their first year as Division I members. That’s a massive statement. After this, they close out the season next week at West Georgia. You know they’re gonna leave everything on the field for this one. This is their shot.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.