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The Commanders stared down a season-ending abyss on Thursday night, but a gritty win over the Giants , pushing their record to 3-5-1 , means their playoff hopes are still somehow clinging on by a thread. Had they lost that game, they would have been four games back from the NFC East lead with only eight games left. That would have been it, done, season-over. Instead, they’re still just two games behind New York (5-3-1), and suddenly, there’s a flicker.

The Season’s On Life Support, But They Just Got a Jolt

This was a massive, season-defining win. We’re talking about a swing of momentum that felt impossible just hours before. Third-year tight end Ben Sinnott straight up said it “means everything.” He talked about the “highs and lows” of the year and just trusting the team, ignoring “whatever everybody else is saying.” Look, that’s exactly the kind of belief you need when you’re 3-5-1 and fighting for your life. Defensive end Deatrich Wise boiled it down to one word: “resiliency.” He loved how unfazed they were, conquering every challenge.

And honestly? The late comeback led by quarterback Jayden Daniels totally flashed back to their dramatic 2024 season, the last time this team even saw the postseason. If they want to get back there, they’re gonna need a lot more performances that look exactly like Thursday night’s finish. But let’s be real, linebacker Sonny Styles hit it on the head: “It was a big win. But this win isn’t going to turn the whole season. We’ve got to keep pushing and keep going and keep getting better and winning a lot more games.” He’s not wrong. They’ve got a five-game gauntlet before Christmas against the Bengals, Cardinals, Titans, Texans, and Falcons. This is where we find out if that spark was real.

The Kicker Is Clutch, The Ground Game Is Gone

So, what’s actually working for this squad right now? Believe it or not, it’s the kicking game. Rookie kicker Drew Stevens was lights out against the Giants, hitting all four of his kicks, including three extra points. For the season, the kid is 17 of 20 on field-goal attempts, and get this, all his misses are from 50-plus yards. He’s also drilled 15 of 18 extra-point attempts. In a season absolutely plagued by game management issues, Stevens has been a shockingly good addition. You just don’t expect a rookie kicker to be the steady hand.

What needs some serious help? The rushing attack. It’s a mess. Rachaad White had a few decent runs but finished with just 47 yards on 11 carries, and that included an 18-yard burst. Daniels himself scrambled for 28 yards on 11 attempts, and Austin Ekeler only managed 26 yards on nine rushes. With Terry McLaurin out for the season and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined for four games, the skill position guys who *are* healthy have got to step up. Those rushing numbers aren’t going to cut it.

One Tight End Pops Off, Another Tackle Takes Penalties

Let’s talk about Ben Sinnott again. His stock is way up after Thursday night. The third-year tight end hauled in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Get this: before that game, he had just one catch for 6 yards all season! That touchdown was only the third of his NFL career. That’s a serious breakout performance at a critical moment.

On the flip side, left tackle Brandon Coleman had a rough night, and his stock is heading south. He got flagged for two penalties, including another false start. He’s filling in for an injured Laremy Tunsil and it’s been an up and down season for him, but these pre-snap penalties have been killing the Commanders all year.

So, where do they go from here? They clawed their way back from the brink, but that next five-game stretch is brutal. They need more of Daniels’ magic, more of Sinnott’s breakout, and definitely fewer penalties from the O-line if they want to keep this playoff dream alive. It’s gonna be a wild ride.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.