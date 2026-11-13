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Everton Women are riding high, unbeaten in four straight fixtures, a scorching run that includes facing off against big sides like Manchester United and Chelsea. Now, they are gearing up for another massive test, heading to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, looking to keep that momentum rolling.

Phelan’s Squad Is Red Hot and Ready for More

Since a tough home loss to Aston Villa in October, the Blues have been absolutely locked in. Four games, zero losses. Think about that: they battled through Manchester United and Chelsea, arguably two of the toughest teams out there, plus snagged two wins in the Subway Players Cup. Head coach Scott Phelan is buzzing about it, calling it a “positive last three fixtures” and praising his squad for performing excellently during what he knew would be a “challenging” stretch. He also confirmed no new injury worries for the trip to Tottenham, and Inma Gabarro is making solid progress in her recovery, even if her return date is still TBD. You know Phelan is probably going to shake up the lineup a bit from Wednesday night’s win over Durham, but the team’s ability to handle challenges has him pumped for what’s next. “The WSL is really challenging. Every game is so competitive,” Phelan said, acknowledging that Spurs have had their own ups and downs this season. But for Everton, he’s just happy with how their season kicked off, especially those last two league games, being super competitive, particularly against Chelsea.

Spurs Bring Goals and Defensive Headaches

Tottenham sits fourth in the WSL right now, and if you have not watched them, you’re missing out on some wild football. Martin Ho’s team is making a name for itself with unpredictability and entertainment. These guys can score, big time. Only the top two teams in the league have notched more goals than Spurs this season. But here’s the kicker, and this is where Everton could feast: Tottenham’s defense is currently leaking goals at an average of two per game in the WSL. That means you should expect them to try and win by just outscoring whoever they play, plain and simple. Leading the charge for Spurs is Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova, who is on fire with an impressive six goals in just eight games. Danish forward Olivia Holdt is right there with her, also boasting half a dozen strikes this season, including the winner in their last league game against Brighton & Hove Albion. And keep an eye out for 21-year-old midfielder Signe Gaupset, who’s already got four goals to her name and has become a fan favorite since joining from SK Brann back in January.

This Saturday’s game is setting up to be an absolute showdown. Can Everton’s fantastic four-game unbeaten run hold up against a Tottenham squad that scores for fun but can’t seem to keep a clean sheet? It’s going to be a battle to see whose strengths shine brightest.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.