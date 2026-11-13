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Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, a long-time villain in Houston, surprisingly found himself an ally for the Rockets on Friday. Green flat-out said he doesn’t think they are a “dirty team,” even after a Wednesday night win for Houston that saw superstar Stephen Curry get hurt and Marcus Smart throw a punch at Charles Bassey. But don’t get it twisted, Green wasted no time explaining exactly what *does* irritate him about playing them.

“They Do Some Bulls-“: Draymond Spills on Rockets’ Tactics

So what’s the deal with Green’s “ally” status for Houston? He clarified his stance on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, which dropped Friday. “Do they do some bulls- when we play them? Absolutely,” Green said. He went on to pinpoint his biggest frustration, “I think the thing that may irritate me the most is they play super physical and then they start flopping sometimes. So, I would say that irritates me more, but I’m not going to sit here and call them a dirty team. They’re a physical team.” For Green, it’s not about being “dirty,” it’s about that infuriating combo of hyper-physicality followed by the flop.

Mind Control and History: Green Still Owns Houston’s Head

You can’t talk about Draymond and the Rockets without diving into their absolute history. The Warriors have been a constant thorn in Houston’s side, especially during the James Harden Era, eliminating them four times in five years, including twice in the Western Conference finals. Remember 2025? Golden State took them out in the first round that year too, making it the third time in an 11-year stretch that the Warriors closed out a playoff series right there at Toyota Center. That kind of history creates some serious angst among the home crowd whenever the Warriors come to town, and Green knows it.

He was absolutely counting on that tension when the Warriors cut the lead to five points with seven minutes left in Wednesday’s game. “One thing you’ve got to understand about the Houston Rockets is, we’ve got a little mind control in that arena,” Green boasted. “So, all of a sudden, you hit one or two of those shots, they feel different. They start to feel that pressure. They start to feel like, ‘Oh man, is this happening again?'” Because of the Warriors’ constant success in Houston and his own famously physical play, Green has always been a target for Rockets fans. That even included a vulgar chant hurled his way during the 2025 playoffs. The stakes weren’t quite as high this past week, but Green definitely still made his presence felt, explaining exactly why he pointed out a fan to security and got that guy ejected.

No Room for That: Fan Ejected, Smart Suspended

So, about that fan ejection? “He called me a b-, and, yeah, we’re just not going for that,” Green stated. He went on to say the fan “stood up and started cheering” after the insult, which Green called “pretty wack” because, in his words, “you ain’t going to come down there and stand on that type of time.” Green’s message to fans is clear: “If you come to cheer, come to cheer. If you want to heckle, heckle. The name-calling like that? You ain’t really willing to do what comes with that, so just be a fan. Heckle, taunt all you want, but the name-calling like that, that don’t go over too well.”

Meanwhile, the other big incident of the night involved Marcus Smart throwing a punch at Charles Bassey. That whole situation kicked off because Smart was agitated by Bassey hooking his previously injured elbow. According to Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Smart confronted Bassey, and “Bassey said, ‘What you gonna do?’ And he did it,” Udoka explained. Smart was suspended for three games on Thursday following the incident.

The fireworks between these two teams are far from over, folks. The Warriors and Rockets are set to clash three more times this season, with the next showdown coming up quick on December 30 in San Francisco. Their final regular season battle back in Houston isn’t until March 1. You can bet Green will be looking to exert that “mind control” every single time they meet. Get your popcorn ready, because this rivalry clearly isn’t losing any heat.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.