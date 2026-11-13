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Cade Cunningham absolutely tore up the court against the Wizards, dropping an insane 52 points, dishing out 11 assists, and recording a mind-blowing zero turnovers in the Pistons’ 144-140 overtime victory. This wasn’t just a great game; it was historic. After he spent 48 minutes ripping Washington’s backcourt to shreds, the 25-year-old guard was the talk of the league, hitting up shows like “First Take” and getting some truly wild comparisons.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: A Dominant Performance

Let’s just take a moment for that stat line: 52 points, 11 assists, zero turnovers. In an overtime win! Cunningham wasn’t just scoring, he was controlling the entire game, orchestrating the offense, and somehow not making a single mistake with the ball. It’s the kind of performance that puts the entire league on notice. You don’t just stumble into a night like that. It speaks to a player operating at an elite level, leading his team to a hard-fought win and proving exactly why he is considered one of the most exciting young talents out there.

Perkins Goes All In on Cunningham’s Talent

The buzz around Cunningham’s historic outing quickly reached the national stage, leading to some truly eye-opening commentary. Kendrick Perkins, never one to hold back, dove deep on “First Take,” reflecting on Detroit’s inability to keep pace with Eastern Conference heavyweights like the Celtics, Knicks, and 76ers. He pointed to the Pistons’ struggles in last year’s playoffs as a reason for his doubts about J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad being a true contender in the 2026-27 season. But here’s the kicker: Perkins made it clear that Cunningham is *not* the problem. In fact, he paid the Pistons star what might be the greatest,and maybe most baffling,compliment yet. “Cade Cunningham is a top-10 player in the NBA,” Perkins declared, then dropped the bombshell: “If Luka and LeBron James had a baby, you’ll get Cade Cunningham.” He doubled down, saying Cunningham is the “closest thing to those guys when it comes to his size and being at that point guard position, or point-forward, that can get buckets, rebounds and assists.” That’s high praise, the kind that makes you pause and really think about Cunningham’s ceiling.

Is the Luka-LeBron Comparison a Stretch?

So, is Perkins’ assessment fair? Cunningham is undeniably a splendid talent. He shares some real similarities with Doncic and James, especially how he plays at his own pace, slowing down or speeding up the game in a way only truly special players like Luka or even Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can. His impact definitely sprawls across the stat sheet too; he’s already among the league leaders in both points and assists this season.

However, saying he’s exactly like Doncic and James is, well, a bit of a stretch. Both Luka and LeBron are bigger and stronger, letting them dominate in areas Cunningham might not yet. Doncic is a more prolific scorer, and LeBron, at his peak, was an athletic marvel unlike almost anyone else the sport has ever seen. Perkins might have been a tad overzealous from a stylistic point of view. But even if it’s not a perfect comparison, what it *does* offer is a clear window into Cunningham’s skyrocketing reputation among his peers, past and present. The man just put up a game for the ages, and the league is definitely noticing.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.