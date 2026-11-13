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The Philadelphia Eagles hit their Week 10 bye with a brutal 2-7 record, and it’s clear things are not clicking at all. Consistency has been a total pipe dream for this squad. While injuries and personnel changes definitely made things tough, the cold hard truth is, execution problems are everywhere, regardless of who’s been on the field. This bye week report card, grading each unit through nine games and considering every angle of their performance, is a seriously tough read.

Offense: Protection Problems, Missing Pieces, and Not Enough Punch

On offense, it’s been a rough go, starting right at the quarterback position, which earned a “D.” Dependable passing production? Nope. Jalen Hurts’ absence completely altered their offense, Tanner McKee couldn’t reverse the slide, and Joe Milton’s first start, while flashing some athleticism, just didn’t deliver sustained success. The circumstances are definitely a factor, but overall, it’s just not an acceptable standard.

The running backs got a “C-,” and honestly, Saquon Barkley’s 4.3 yards per carry looks better individually than the team’s overall rushing numbers suggest. Injuries and a constantly shifting supporting rotation have killed any continuity. The backs deserve some slack for the blocking they’re getting and the tough spots they’re in, but the group just hasn’t been a dependable foundation for the offense.

Wide receivers came in at a “C.” Makai Lemon’s involvement and Darius Cooper’s scoring contributions are bright spots, which is good. But injuries to DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have complicated the rotation big time, and Hollywood Brown never really found a substantial role. The unit desperately needs more consistent separation, timing, and production beyond just a few isolated completions. Tight ends also scraped by with a “C-.” Dallas Goedert is still an important option, no doubt, but the position hasn’t consistently been able to change the offense’s direction. Eli Stowers’ limited opportunities leave a big question mark, and this team needs dependable contributions from its tight ends in both the passing game and blocking.

And then there’s the offensive line, hitting rock bottom with a “D.” The protection problems have repeatedly blown up possessions. Yeah, quarterbacks and the offensive design share some blame, but the line just hasn’t provided enough stability. Changes at center and right tackle make their job harder, sure, but that doesn’t excuse the need for better execution.

Defense and Special Teams: Flashes but Not Enough ‘Disruption’

Flipping to the other side of the ball, the defensive front and linebackers landed a “C-.” Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith have delivered some meaningful sacks, and Zack Baun is still a central contributor. That’s good. But the real concern is whether the entire front can consistently generate disruption. They need more than just occasional productive stretches to make a real impact.

The secondary earned a “C.” There have been some encouraging moments in coverage, absolutely. But way too few interceptions and way too many costly breakdowns are holding them back from a higher grade. You also have to wonder if the pass rush is giving the coverage a realistic chance to hold up back there.

Special teams were the brightest spot, getting a “B-.” Braden Mann and Jake Elliott have been useful contributors, which keeps this unit ahead of the rest. Still, even their individual highlights can’t totally erase the mistakes happening elsewhere in the operation.

The Ultimate Low: Coaching Takes the ‘F’

Okay, here’s the brutal truth: Coaching got an “F.” You can’t argue with seven consecutive losses and recurring execution problems. That kind of skid demands a failing grade, plain and simple. What happens in these final eight games is critical. The staff absolutely has to prove they can take all this evaluation and turn it into actual changes that work on the field.

After this bye week, the Eagles face a massive challenge. This report card is a stark reality check. The focus now has to be on figuring out what works, making those adjustments, and trying to turn this ship around for the rest of the season.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.