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Matt Araiza, the Kansas City Chiefs punter, just snagged the Arrowhead Pride Midseason Special Teams MVP award, and honestly, after what we’ve seen this season, you can practically hear the collective sigh of relief from Chiefs Kingdom. The guy pulled in eight of nine votes, which, for a punter on a squad with some real special teams drama, says everything you need to know about his performance through eight games.

Uncle Dave’s Wild Ride: A Midseason Special Teams Puzzle

Let’s be real, it’s been a total rollercoaster for the Chiefs’ special teams unit this year. Head coach Dave Toub’s group has been, to put it mildly, an “up-and-down operation.” We’re talking a struggling kicker, another “controversial” kicker chilling on the practice squad, and it feels like there are costly penalties raining down every single week. When you’re trying to figure out who the top special teams player is, sometimes it feels like it comes down to a process of elimination. Returner Nikko Remigio? Released. Coverage has been “fine,” but nobody’s really jumped off the screen. Long snapper James Winchester, who did get a single vote, is solid but how do you even quantify that impact game in and game out? And then there’s kicker Harrison Butker… so, yeah, that pretty much leaves Emmett Johnson, who’s just starting to get warmed up as a kick returner, or Araiza. It’s clear why Araiza stood out.

The Punt God’s Redemption Arc: Bombs and Touch

Araiza isn’t just a bright spot, he’s basically a beacon. Through eight games, he’s punted 25 times for a whopping 1,270 yards, averaging an insane 50.8 yards per punt. Dude’s longest boot of the season? A monstrous 69-yarder. And it’s not just about power, he’s got touch too, placing 12 punts inside the 20-yard line. His best performance came in Week 4 against the Raiders, where he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Every single one of his five punts in that game landed inside the 20, including an absolute dime downed at the Raiders’ 1-yard line by Xavier Nwankpa and Emmett Johnson. But the play everyone’s still buzzing about? His fake punt on the first drive of that same game, converting a 4th and 4 from their own 35. Even if the offense didn’t make anything happen with it afterwards, turning it over on downs at the 50, that takes some serious guts! Known as the “punt god” in college for those highlight-reel bombs, Araiza has clearly put in the work, improving his touch and directional kicking, which is why he’s rocking a career-best yards-per-punt average.

With nine games left, the Chiefs’ season is far from over. Araiza’s consistency and game-changing plays are going to be absolutely critical, especially with the rest of the special teams unit trying to find its footing. You gotta believe he’ll keep those bombs flying and those punts pinning opponents deep.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.