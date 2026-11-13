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Hollywood Brown is officially out of Philadelphia. The Eagles are cutting the receiver, and get this: it’s at *his* request. After being put on the trade block with no takers, Brown is now set for release, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. It’s a wild turn for a player who signed a one-year deal just months ago.

The Deal, The Release, and The Waivers Game

Brown’s exit from the Eagles isn’t a simple “goodbye” either. He’s being released via a non-injury settlement, which means he’s presumably waiving his right to termination pay. This kind of arrangement often involves players agreeing to return a chunk of their bonus money, and Brown might be doing exactly that. He signed a one-year deal that included a $3.7 million signing bonus and a $1.3 million base salary. That’s real money, and if he’s giving some of it back, it tells you how badly he wanted out. Because the trade deadline already passed, Brown’s contract is now subject to waivers, meaning any team can claim him and take on his current deal before he becomes a free agent.

A Disappointing Stint and a Look Back

Let’s be real, his time in Philly was a blink-and-you-miss-it affair. Brown appeared in only four games for the Eagles, getting just one start. His stat line for the team is pretty telling: a meager five catches for 63 yards. That’s a huge drop-off for a player who was once a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. He spent three seasons in Baltimore, even putting up a career-best year in 2021 with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. After the Ravens, he was traded to the Cardinals in 2022, playing two seasons in Arizona before spending 2024 and 2025 with the Chiefs. This Eagles chapter was supposed to be a fresh start, but it ended quicker than anyone expected.

So, what’s next for Hollywood? His minimum base salary could definitely make him an attractive target for a team looking for a veteran receiver on the cheap. There’s a real chance a contender could grab him off waivers, especially if they’re willing to pay him more than just the prorated minimum for the rest of the season. Teams are always looking for playmakers, and Brown, despite his recent struggles, still has that 2021 season on his resume. Will a team take a gamble on a change of scenery sparking a revival? The league is watching to see where he lands.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.