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Jordan Love had fire shooting from his hands recently, completing a staggering 79.3% of his passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. That kind of performance, where 27.6% of his attempts went 20+ yards down the field (his highest rate all season), makes you wonder: can this offense keep that kind of heat all year? Everyone’s asking if the Packers’ offense is sustainable, especially when you dig into their run game numbers.

The Run Game Is an Absolute Disaster

Honestly, the running game is just brutal. It is dead-last in EPA per Play at a shocking -0.26, according to NFL Pro. Think about that for a second: dead-last! It’s also dead-last in DVOA at -32.6% per FTN, and they are sitting at a measly 31st in Yards Per Attempt at 3.0 per Pro Football Reference. Seriously, pick any football analytics site you want, and the Packers’ rushing attack is probably scraping the bottom of the barrel. The question isn’t just about Love keeping up his insane passing, but can an offense really hang in the playoffs with a killer pass rate and a run game this bad?

How This Wild Ride Stays on Track

Despite the run game woes, I think this offense actually *is* sustainable. Love isn’t just bombing it deep; he’s gotten seriously good in the quick game too. Whether he’s hitting those classic Slant/Flat routes or whipping out those quick outs he loves, his improvement there is huge. The Packers have the offensive pieces to make that short passing game hum, and if they can use it to make up for the lack of a run game while still taking enough deep shots to keep defenses honest, it totally feels like a recipe for success. Don’t forget their defense either. It’s been playing out of its mind, sitting 2nd in turnovers, 5th in DVOA, and 9th in EPA per Play. That kind of defensive firepower definitely helps make a high-octane, pass-first offense possible. Historically, going back to 1999, we’ve seen teams with specific metrics for Pass Rate, EPA, and Success Rate find their way to the playoffs. If the Packers keep this up, they might just add their name to that list.

This season is shaping up to be a wild ride. The Packers have shown they can light up the scoreboard through the air, but the big question is whether that can carry them through the grind. Can Love keep playing at an elite level, balancing the quick throws with those game-changing deep shots? Keep an eye on that offense; their playoff hopes might just hinge on it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.