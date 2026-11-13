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No. 22 Missouri hasn’t beaten the No. 1 team in the country, holding an 18-game losing streak against top-ranked opponents that is the longest in AP poll history. Now, they face No. 1 Georgia this Saturday with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line. That’s a massive ask, especially after letting a second-half lead slip away in a 34-20 loss to Texas just last weekend. Can the Tigers pick themselves up for a trip to Athens, or will the Bulldogs keep rolling?

Missouri’s Historic Mountain to Climb

Missouri’s task this Saturday against No. 1 Georgia is not just tough, it is historically daunting. The Tigers are carrying an 18-game losing streak against top-ranked opponents, a stat that stands as the longest without a win in AP poll history. Only Ole Miss and Pitt, with 15 such losses, are even in the same conversation. Talk about an uphill battle! They had a chance to build their resume at home against Texas last weekend, but a crucial second-half lead vanished, leading to a 34-20 loss.

To spring an upset, Missouri will need to lean heavily on their passing game. Quarterback Austin Simmons and wideout Donovan Olugbode are ready to do some damage through the air, although their star receiver Cayden Lee suffered an injury late in that Texas game. This team needs a historic moment, not just for their program, but to keep those playoff hopes alive.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs Are Unstoppable

On the other side of the field stands No. 1 Georgia, a team that seems to be peaking at precisely the right time. Kirby Smart’s squad has been absolutely red-hot, stomping their first two opponents out of their open date: Florida and Ole Miss. They are undeniably playing their best football of the season.

The Bulldogs’ defense rightfully gets a ton of credit, perennially ranking among the nation’s best. They have forced six turnovers in their last two games, making opposing quarterbacks like Trinidad Chambliss look like bottom-tier SEC talent. But don’t sleep on their offense! This year, Georgia is averaging an incredible 41.1 points per game, which ranks sixth nationally and is just 0.2 points shy of their team’s best mark set back in 2014. Gunner Stockton has been efficient in the passing game, and their run game just rumbled for nearly 300 yards against the Rebels.

It’s tough to own an all-time series more than Georgia has owned this one. They hold a dominant 12-1 record against Missouri, with their only loss coming way back in 2013. While the last two meetings in 2022 and 2023 were closer than earlier matchups, let’s not forget the absolute beatdown from 2017-21, where Georgia won five straight games with an average margin of victory of 27.6 points. Nobody wants to see Georgia on the other sideline, but especially not the Tigers.

This Saturday in Sanford Stadium, everything is on the line. Can No. 22 Missouri shock the world, break a historic losing streak against top-ranked teams, and inject life back into their College Football Playoff dreams? Or will Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs continue their dominant march, protecting their ranking and extending their ironclad hold over the Tigers? Get ready for what promises to be an absolute slugfest!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.