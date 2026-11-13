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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is likely sidelined for another week, a tough blow confirmed by Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Fittipaldo, speaking on 93.7 The Fan, made it clear he does not expect Harmon to suit up this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and that’s a big deal for a defense gearing up for one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

The “One Full Practice” Rule Bites Hard

Why the pessimism from Fittipaldo? It comes down to a clear organizational philosophy. “I don’t think so,” Fittipaldo stated when asked about Harmon’s potential return. He explained, “He’s a young guy, and [the Steelers] usually like to have their young guys get at least one full practice in before they play.” Harmon has been limited in the last two practices since his 21-day return window from injured reserve opened. For a young player coming off a significant absence, missing that full practice session is a big hurdle, and it looks like it will keep him off the field when the Steelers need him most.

Harmon Feels Good, But the Clock is Ticking

Despite the reporter’s take, Harmon himself offered a glimmer of hope, telling reporters, “we’ll see by tomorrow” if he will play. He even added that he “feels good after three practices.” But here’s the kicker: he was limited for the first two days of the week, not getting that full, unrestricted session. This young defensive lineman has been dealing with a foot injury since Week 4, landing him on injured reserve back on October 5. He’s already missed the team’s last four contests, a significant chunk of the season without one of their key young talents.

So, while Harmon might be feeling good, Fittipaldo’s expectation suggests the Steelers will likely be without that added depth and talent on their defensive line for at least another week. With Cincinnati rolling into town with an offense that can light up any scoreboard, Pittsburgh will have to make do with what they’ve got. Keep an eye out for tomorrow’s official injury report, but don’t hold your breath for Harmon to be a full go.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.