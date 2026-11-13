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Dejounte Murray is reportedly seeking a trade, a massive curveball for the New Orleans Pelicans. ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that the point guard officially requested a change of scenery, and his agent, Rich Paul, is already deep in talks with team officials to get this thing sorted. You know when a star wants out, things move fast.

The League Is Circling

When a player like Murray hits the market, even unofficially, the sharks start circling. NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that the Phoenix Suns have wasted no time, already “registered interest” in Murray. Yeah, you read that right. The Suns are in the mix. But they are not alone. Word is the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are also eyeing him as potential landing spots. It is a crazy early season shake-up, and it is going to have ripple effects across the league.

What’s Next for Murray and the Pelicans?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks quickly weighed in, bringing up the salary cap implications for the Pelicans if they move Murray. It is not just about finding a trade partner, but making the money work too. This saga is just getting started, folks. With his agent pushing for a resolution, expect more details to drop fast. Keep your eyes glued to this one, because where Dejounte Murray lands could shift the landscape for a few contenders.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.