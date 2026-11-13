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Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony came out swinging, directly questioning longtime NBA head coach Doc Rivers for comments he made last week about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Melo, speaking Thursday on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, didn’t hold back, delivering a blunt message that’s got the league buzzing: “Keep that s–t in the locker room, man.”

Doc’s Locker Room Spills and Melo’s Take

Anthony laid it out, saying that once those kinds of comments hit a podcast, Giannis hears it, and then it’s a back-and-forth mess Rivers has to clean up. He emphasized how much harder it is for a player to hold a coach accountable than the other way around. Melo believes Rivers needs to be held accountable for his part in why things didn’t work with Giannis in Milwaukee. He threw out all the possibilities: Was it Giannis? The style of play? The fit? Dame coming over? There was “a lot of s–t that happened over there,” according to Anthony. While Melo admits he understands Rivers’ basketball and skillset points, he couldn’t figure out *why* Rivers had to pinpoint it publicly.

Rivers himself appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast last week, openly discussing his three seasons as Bucks head coach from 2023 to 2026. He talked about the difficulties of coaching Antetokounmpo. Rivers liked Giannis “as a dude” but called him “not easy” because of his “crazy downhill pace” and said he’s “really a difficult guy.” He noted Giannis’ “great passing ability” but questioned his “super IQ at the same time,” describing his play as “one way: downhill, force, force.” Rivers even claimed Giannis needed to learn “the value of execution” and “give himself to the team,” rather than focusing on a potential trade that happened this offseason.

Giannis’ “Speechless” Reaction and Rivers’ Apology

Antetokounmpo wasn’t exactly thrilled, to say the least. When asked about Rivers’ comments this week, Giannis told reporters he was “speechless.” He added, “But God, that’s crazy. Never let bitterness or pettiness get in front of your goals and dreams. For every athlete out there, never let that,that’s insane. But you got to go ask him why he said what he said. Not me.” Ouch.

Rivers, to his credit, quickly tried to smooth things over. He told ESPN Andscape’s Marc J. Spears this week that he reached out to Giannis to apologize. Rivers tried to reframe his original comments, explaining he was calling Giannis “one of the most interesting guys” and that his “force” sometimes gets in the way of his “feel.” He even called it “more of a compliment,” adding, “I hate this and feel bad about it. I apologize for the distraction. I’m not trying to be one.”

The Fallout: No Longer in Milwaukee

Regardless of what Rivers intended, his comments absolutely made headlines and solidified a narrative: he didn’t exactly enjoy coaching Giannis. That pairing clearly wasn’t a match, since they never made it past the first round of the playoffs together. Now, neither of them are even in Milwaukee. Giannis is with the Miami Heat, who are off to a rollercoaster 5-6 start this season. Rivers, meanwhile, is out of coaching and working as an NBA analyst with NBC. Talk about a clean break, but definitely not a quiet one.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.