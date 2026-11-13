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That unforgettable “Who let the dogs out?” cadence Jameis Winston dropped during Thursday night’s Commanders-Giants game? Yeah, the one with the four barks on a critical fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter? Turns out, it wasn’t just Jameis being Jameis on the fly. Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed he was totally in on the strategic absurdity.

The Baha Men Cadence Was No Accident

Can you believe it? Winston, trying to get the Washington defense to jump offside, hit them with the classic Baha Men chorus, barking four times right after. It was an instant viral moment, and everyone immediately wondered if that was a spontaneous outburst of Winston’s unique personality or a brilliantly wild coaching ploy. Well, Harbaugh spilled the beans to reporters, saying, “Yeah, I knew that. That was part of the cadence, yeah. That’s part of the cadence. You know, teams do jump in those situations sometimes. So that was the idea.”

Coach Knew Exactly What He Was Doing

Harbaugh’s right, too. We see defenses jump all the time in those high-pressure, short-yardage situations. It doesn’t take much to mess with a defender’s head and force that false start. Maybe one of the D-linemen started laughing so hard they tumbled forward. It’s totally plausible. The whole point was to spark that split-second reaction, and if a catchy, slightly ridiculous tune can do it, why not?

This kind of moment is what makes football so incredible. It wasn’t just about X’s and O’s; it was about injecting pure, unadulterated fun into a high-stakes play. When football coaches and players can still pull off stunts like this, knowing exactly what they’re doing, it just reminds you that sometimes, the best strategy is simply to keep it entertaining.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.