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Get ready for some serious in-game vibes, because LiAngelo Ball just dropped his new song “GTA Livin'” and it’s officially hitting the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans have been waiting forever for this game, and now they’re getting a familiar name on the tracklist ahead of the November 19 release. Just a heads up though, this track comes with an NSFW warning, so maybe don’t blast it at the office.

“GTA Livin'” Fuels the Hype for a Decade-Long Wait

Ball’s new song, “GTA Livin'”, is already out there, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the biggest video game releases in recent memory. It’s a strategic move, dropping the track before the game itself, letting fans get a taste of the soundtrack early. This isn’t Ball’s first foray into the music scene either, he actually kicked off his music career back in early 2025, even scoring a viral hit single with “Tweaker.” Now, he’s bringing that energy to one of the biggest franchises out there.

Grand Theft Auto VI Is Officially Incoming

Gamers have been patient, probably more patient than any fanbase has a right to be. Grand Theft Auto VI is the first main-line installment in the legendary series since way back in 2013. That’s over a decade of waiting, dreaming, and replaying old titles. The hype is real, folks, and November 19 truly can’t come soon enough. With Ball’s new track now adding to the soundtrack anticipation, the countdown to diving back into that wild world just got even more intense.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.