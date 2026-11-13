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A potentially huge injury situation just dropped with the Chiefs, and it’s hitting right where it hurts. Star running back Kenneth Walker sat out Friday’s practice, reporting tightness in his groin, and honestly, the news has the entire league buzzing, not just Kansas City.

Groin Tightness Puts KC’s Star RB In Question

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed the news in his Friday presser, telling reporters that Walker “tweaked it” somewhere and was experiencing tightness Friday morning. Reid’s message was clear: they’re not going to put their guy at risk. “We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon with rehab and through tomorrow,” Reid said. “If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t.” While he didn’t explicitly label Walker’s game status, it sounds like he’s looking squarely at a questionable tag for this weekend. This isn’t just a minor blip, folks. When your league-leading rusher is sidelined with a groin issue, every practice rep, every rehab session, becomes critical.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Walker’s Impact Is Massive

Let’s be real: Kenneth Walker has been an absolute *force* this season. The dude leads the entire league, averaging an incredible 109.0 rushing yards per game. In just eight games, he’s already racked up 872 total rushing yards and punched in seven rushing touchdowns. But wait, there’s more. He’s not just a runner; he’s a dual-threat monster, hauling in 26 passes for another 172 yards and four receiving touchdowns. That’s a huge chunk of offensive production that suddenly hangs in the balance. If Walker can’t suit up, the Chiefs will be looking at rookie Emmett Johnson to step in and carry the load. Coach Reid sounded confident, though, stating, “Yeah, if Emmett has to do it, then we all have [confidence].” It’s a massive ask for a rookie, no matter how good he is.

What’s next for the Chiefs and their star back? All eyes will be on Walker’s recovery and the team’s official injury report. Can Emmett Johnson step up and deliver if called upon? We’ll be watching every development closely, hoping Walker’s tightness is nothing serious and we see him back on the field soon.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.