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The Boston Red Sox have reportedly inked Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal, and if MassLive’s Chris Cotillo is right, this move spells serious trouble for Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida. It is a massive financial commitment for Boston, but the ripple effect means some current roster mainstays are looking at the exit.

The New DH in Town Just Squeezed Everyone Else

Cotillo’s report highlights that the Red Sox plan to use Bauers primarily as their designated hitter. This isn’t just a DH signing, though. He’s also expected to cycle in at first base, giving Willson Contreras a much-needed break from catching. Here is the kicker: Bauers is a versatile guy. He can play first, left field, or right field. The plan is for him to be in the lineup every single day. If Bauers is primarily taking that designated hitter spot, where does that leave Duran and Yoshida? Seriously, where? They are looking at bench bat duty, at best, or being relegated to extra outfielders.

Pricey Bench Warmers? Boston Is Not Paying For That.

This is where the situation really gets sticky for Duran and Yoshida. We are talking about some serious cash for players who suddenly might not play regularly. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Duran could be looking at an estimated $11.1 million in arbitration. And Yoshida? He is due $18.6 million next season. Those are some huge figures for guys who might be warming the bench. Think about it: the Red Sox already have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield mix. Plus, while Bauers can fill in the outfield if needed, the Red Sox might much rather give Kristian Campbell a spot as their fourth outfielder. Campbell is already signed to an extension and started playing really well in Triple-A toward the end of the season.

No Path to At-Bats, No Staying Power

Bottom line, it is clear. Duran and Yoshida simply do not have a path to regular at-bats with Bauers now on the team. Not only that, but the source points out that neither player is truly irreplaceable. The Red Sox could easily move on from both of them and find a much more cost-effective bench bat or two on the open market. This isn’t just a signing. It is a clear signal from Boston, a move that completely reshapes their outfield and DH plans immediately. For Duran and Yoshida, the writing is on the wall. Boston just made a major splash, and it came with a huge cost for two of their current guys.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.