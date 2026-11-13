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Dejounte Murray wants out of New Orleans. Period. That’s the word coming down tonight, with sources telling ESPN’s Shams Charania that the Pelicans guard, a one-time All-Star, has made his desire for a trade clear.

The Clock is Ticking for New Orleans

This isn’t just locker room whispers, folks. Murray’s agent, Rich Paul, who is the CEO of Klutch Sports, has already jumped into action. Reports indicate that Paul and the Pelicans’ front office officials have begun working together on a resolution to this unexpected situation. It means things are moving fast, and they’re not waiting around to see how this plays out.

What that resolution looks like, or how quickly it might happen, is anyone’s guess right now. But with a one-time All-Star like Murray and his high-powered agent already pushing the envelope, you know this story isn’t going away quietly. Keep your eyes peeled, because something’s gotta give in New Orleans.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.