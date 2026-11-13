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Forget the big names dominating headlines, because some serious talent is about to explode in the second half of this NFL season. We’re talking about players who’ve been flying under the radar, but are now in prime position to absolutely make a name for themselves. Get ready to see some fireworks, because these guys are about to shift some serious momentum for their teams.

From Benchwarmer to Franchise Spark?

Let’s kick things off with a shocker: a No. 1 overall pick could be the biggest sleeper breakout of the year. Yes, we’re talking about Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Can you believe it? The dude spent the entire first half of 2026 riding the pine, with just one eight-pass cameo in a total blowout loss to the Patriots as his only game action. But everything just changed. The Raiders traded Kirk Cousins this week, and suddenly, Mendoza has a clear, wide-open runway to grab the reins. This isn’t just about winning games now, this is about sparking some real excitement in Las Vegas and showing what he can do heading into the 2027 season. This is exactly what a No. 1 pick is supposed to do.

Defensive Anchors and Offensive Weapons Ready to Roll

Across the league, injuries and depth charts have held some incredible players back, but that’s all over now. Take the Detroit Lions’ defensive back, Branch. He missed the first five games recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. But guess what? He’s back, and his healthy return is going to be a huge spark for that Lions defense. Without him, they were giving up a ridiculous 73 points in two losses! Detroit is sitting at 4-2, and with a healthy secondary, they absolutely have a shot at contending for the NFC North title. Don’t forget, Branch snagged seven interceptions in his first two years with the Lions, even earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. This guy is a game-changer.

Then you’ve got the New Orleans Saints, who, at 3-5, are still in the mix for the NFC South. They just welcomed back Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the first seven games. The Saints desperately need a talented complement to Chris Olave, and Tyson is that guy. He only had four catches for 30 yards in his debut last week, but look at his college tape: 18 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Arizona State. Tyler Shough has thrown 13 touchdown passes without him this year, so imagine what they can do together. This kid is about to pop.

Rookies and Resurgent Backs Eyeing Big Roles

The second half of the season is also when we see rookies really start to hit their stride and veteran backs make their mark. The Denver Broncos are sitting pretty at 7-2, but their offense? Yikes. They rank 29th in total offense and 27th in rushing. That’s where Coleman comes in. His healthy return from an ankle injury could be huge. This fourth-round rookie from Washington has seen an increase in touches, logging 21 just last week against the Panthers. He’s got way more upside than J.K. Dobbins, who’s averaging 3.3 yards per carry, or RJ Harvey at 3.6. If the Broncos want to keep chasing the Chiefs, a consistent run game from Coleman is going to help Bo Nix immensely.

And don’t sleep on the New York Jets’ Allen. Everyone knows Breece Hall is the main man, but Allen stepped up big time when Hall was injured. He rushed for 565 yards in the first eight games, which is more than he totaled in his entire first two seasons with the Jets! He’s still only 22, and he’s clearly got a lot more to show.

These players aren’t just filling roster spots, they’re about to define the back half of their teams’ seasons. Keep your eyes peeled, because the fireworks are just getting started!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.