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WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames is making his Zuffa Boxing debut this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and get this: he’s not even defending his belt. Instead, the champ is squaring off against Gerome Warburton at super middleweight. This isn’t just a regular fight, this is Adames stepping up to 168 pounds, a huge move for one of Zuffa’s biggest recent signings and a talent who has long dominated a struggling middleweight division.

The Champ’s Big Gamble at Super Middleweight

Adames has earned every bit of his “champ” status. He snagged the interim WBC title back in October 2022 after beating Juan Macias Montiel. Then he successfully defended that interim strap against Julian Williams before getting promoted to full champion when Jermall Charlo was stripped of his title. Since becoming the undisputed king, Adames has kept that title locked down with wins over Terrell Gausha and Austin “Ammo” Williams, plus a draw against Hamzah Sheeraz. He’s been proving himself against elite middleweights for years, and now he joins Aaron McKenna, who won the IBF title at Zuffa Boxing 10, as one of Zuffa’s middleweight world champions. So why is a reigning champ moving up a weight class for his Zuffa debut? That’s the million-dollar question heading into Saturday.

Warburton’s Challenge and the Adames Prediction

For Adames’ opponent, Gerome Warburton, this is a massive step up. Honestly, Adames is far and away the best fighter Warburton has ever faced. Warburton comes into Saturday on a three-fight winning streak, but that’s after he took a fourth-round TKO loss to Kieron Conway. Two of those recent wins? Against fellow Englishman Nathan Heaney. No disrespect to Warburton, he’s a solid B-tier fighter for sure, but the experts aren’t exactly hedging their bets here. The prediction is clear: Adames should absolutely cruise on Saturday. The real show stopper here isn’t the outcome of this fight, but rather how Adames looks moving up a division. It’s unlikely he’ll stick around at super middleweight long term, but this bout is a fascinating glimpse into his potential future. Adames is just a better boxer, a harder puncher, and way more experienced at the elite level. Warburton was even stopped by Conway, a guy who only has seven stoppage wins in 23 career victories. That tells you everything you need to know about the gap in class.

Full Zuffa Boxing 13 Card

While all eyes are on the main event, here’s the full lineup for Saturday night in Saudi Arabia:

* Carlos Adames vs. Gerome Warburton, super middleweights

* Andres Teran (-125) vs. Jason Moloney (-106), bantamweights

* Bruno Surace vs. Kamil Bednarek, super middleweights

* Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Castro, middleweights

* Ivan Ortiz vs. Dariial Kuchmenov, lightweights

* Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs. Moro Inusah Kanla, light heavyweights

* Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Brandon Colantonio, heavyweights

* Rayan Awaji vs. Sudais Lubega, welterweights

* Abdualaziz Alotebi vs. Ezra Ssaili, featherweights

So get ready for Saturday, because while the main event might not be a nail-biter, watching Adames test the waters at 168 pounds is going to be electric. This is where we see if the middleweight champ can truly become a multi-division threat. Don’t miss it!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.