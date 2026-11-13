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Kayla Harrison, the 36-year-old UFC bantamweight champion, is on the cusp of the biggest fight of her career, set to face former champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden. But this isn’t just another walk to the Octagon. Harrison’s road here was so brutal, so uncertain, that she almost walked away from the sport for good. This dream fight was originally slated for January at UFC 324, but Harrison had to withdraw a mere 11 days before, dealing with an injury so severe it demanded immediate neck surgery. Talk about a curveball nobody saw coming.

The Fight to Return Was the Toughest Yet

For years, Harrison, a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist in judo, competed with herniated discs in her neck. But her recent training injury was different, forcing her under the knife and into a rehabilitation process that was “daunting and painful.” She even grappled with the very real possibility that a full recovery simply wasn’t in the cards. That’s a mind game most of us can’t even fathom.

Harrison told CBS Sports, “It was a wrench that I was not expecting in the plans, but God is good. The recovery was a lot harder than I anticipated, so I’m very grateful to be here this week. I have been humbled and I’m hungry. I’m hungrier than I think I have been in a long time. I have no doubt that it all happened for a reason. Who I am as a result of that hurdle and obstacle in my life has propelled me to even greater heights as a person, as a mother and as a fighter. I’m excited to showcase it.” Those words, “humbled and hungry,” hit different when you know what she went through. The physical trials were so intense, they made her seriously question how badly she truly wanted to make this comeback for what might just be the final bout of her eight-year pro MMA career.

High Stakes, Long Layoffs, and One Last Goal

This isn’t just a tough return for Harrison, though. This is a massive matchup with stakes flying everywhere. Harrison, who submitted Julianna Pena in June 2025 at UFC 316 to win the 135-pound title, is stepping back into the Octagon after 17 months. And let’s not forget Nunes. The “greatest female fighter of all time” and UFC’s only female two-division champion, who simultaneously defended both titles, is shaking off three years of “cage rust” after her 2023 retirement due to physical burnout. Talk about two warriors with a lot on the line!

But for Harrison, who now trains in South Florida after growing up in Middletown, Ohio, this fight against Nunes is the *only* reason she endured that brutal neck surgery recovery. If it had been anyone else, she said, she would have walked away for good. The reason is simple: Harrison, with her impressive 19-1 record, feels like she absolutely needs “one more win on her resume.” And she’s keeping the door open for retirement after Saturday, win or lose. This could be it, folks.

So, get ready for UFC 334. Harrison (19-1) versus Nunes (23-5) is a clash of titans with career-defining implications, a fight forged in pain, perseverance, and the burning desire for one last, perfect victory. You won’t want to miss this.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.