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New Orleans Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. was a full participant in practice today, Friday, November 13. You’d think that’d be all good news, right? Nope. He’s still listed as questionable for Week 10. What’s the deal here?

The Hamstring Lingers

This hamstring issue has clearly been a tricky one. Even with a full practice under his belt, the Saints medical staff, or maybe the coaching staff, isn’t ready to give him the green light just yet. It’s a real head-scratcher when a guy takes every snap in practice but still has that “questionable” tag hanging over him heading into a game. You gotta wonder if they’re just playing it super safe, or if there’s more to this hammy than meets the eye.

What It Means If He Plays

Mike Triplett from NewOrleans.Football is reporting on this, and honestly, fantasy players are going to be glued to this situation. If Etienne *does* get activated from the Reserve/Injured list for Week 10, he’s probably gonna be the guy. We’re talking majority snaps at running back, no doubt. For your fantasy lineup, that makes him a legit No. 3 running back or a strong flex option if he’s active. Keep those notifications on, because this one’s going down to the wire before kickoff.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.