Myles Garrett, the star edge rusher, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and honestly, what in the world is going on? Head coach Sean McVay insists he expects Garrett to play, but the ‘questionable’ tag has everyone scratching their heads.

So, Is He Playing Or Not?

McVay said Garrett is feeling good and is expected to play, which just makes the official questionable designation even more baffling. Think about it: Garrett just returned from a knee injury last week and absolutely dominated, recording three sacks against the Washington Commanders. He looked totally fine! So, the fact that he’s back on the injury report is unexpected and sparks immediate speculation about a setback with his knee this week. You just have to wonder, why list Garrett as questionable if there isn’t any question to his availability on Sunday? The Rams must be at least 1% worried that Garrett won’t play, even with McVay telling everyone not to worry.

DPOY Ambitions Still Strong

Here’s the wild part: despite missing almost two months earlier this season, Garrett is still pushing for greatness. He says he expects to lead the NFL in sacks and be named the Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in his career. That’s some serious confidence, especially when his team is now putting a question mark next to his name right before a big divisional matchup.

Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is up next, and all eyes will be on whether Garrett actually suits up. McVay’s trying to play it cool, but that ‘questionable’ status has us all a little on edge.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.