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No. 9 Indiana puts its playoff hopes on the line when No. 18 USC visits Memorial Stadium this Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Matchup and the Odds

Indiana, with an 8-1 record, enters the game as the defending national champion, although their performance this year has not shown the same dominance as last season. The Hoosiers recently needed overtime to secure wins against both Michigan and Minnesota. Notably, Indiana has covered the spread only once all season. Coming off a bye, Curt Cignetti’s team is expected to be fresh for one of its most significant remaining tests.

USC, standing at 7-2, arrives in Bloomington with considerable momentum, following a 30-18 victory over Ohio State at the end of October. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has been a key player, throwing for over 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. USC’s potent passing attack will challenge an Indiana defense that has compiled 32 sacks. The oddsmakers have Indiana laying around a touchdown, a number that could present strategic value for traders on either side.

Diving Into Prediction Market Promos

For those looking to engage with the game through prediction markets, several platforms offer competitive promotions. ProphetX is highlighted as one of the best up-and-coming options, providing a $40 prediction bonus for new users who sign up with the TSN promo code. New users on ProphetX can trade $40 and receive $40 in bonus funds. To activate this welcome offer, applying promo code TSN is required, followed by trading $40 on any qualifying market. The $40 bonus is distributed in three installments,two $10 payments and one $20 payment,over 15 days, allowing new players to utilize incentive funds for continued trading without an immediate additional deposit. ProphetX charges a 2% commission, applicable only on winning trades.

Other platforms also feature various incentives. OG.com offers a “Trade $10, get $10” bonus, with a 5% taker fee for sports. Kalshi provides a “Trade $25, get $25” promotion, though fees per 100 contracts range from $0.07 to $1.75. Polymarket allows new users to deposit $10 and receive $25, with a $0.02 fee per contract.

With Indiana’s playoff aspirations on the line in this crucial matchup against USC, the prediction markets present an opportunity for traders to analyze and engage with the game. Utilizing promotions from platforms like ProphetX could offer an advantageous entry point for those seeking value on either side of the Indiana vs. USC spread.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.