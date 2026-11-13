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Alabama, ranked No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, is on the verge of making the 12-team CFP field, but it all hinges on them winning out. That journey continues Saturday in Nashville against a Vanderbilt team that has certainly given the Tide fits in recent years, including a shocking upset loss the last time these teams played on Vanderbilt’s home turf.

History Repeats? Vanderbilt’s Upset History Looms Large

The last time Alabama stepped onto FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, things did not go their way. Vanderbilt handed the Crimson Tide a 40-35 upset loss back in 2024, a game that absolutely nobody in Tuscaloosa wants to relive. While Alabama did avenge that loss a year ago with a 30-14 victory in Tuscaloosa, pulling away after a tied halftime, that Nashville memory still burns. You can bet the Tide will be looking to make a serious statement this Saturday, especially with their CFP hopes on the line and that 2024 loss still fresh in their minds. They are going to be extremely motivated.

This season, though, the Commodores are a different squad, and not in a good way. They have struggled mightily, dropping five of their last six games, and sitting at a tough 4-5 overall record, 1-5 in the SEC. They are heavy underdogs for a reason. A big part of their struggles stems from the absence of quarterback Diego Pavia, who was a key factor in those past matchups. Now, a true freshman and former top recruit, Jared Curtis, is under center, showing talent and potential despite the team’s record.

What the Experts Are Saying: Will Bama Roll?

The Roll Tide Wire staff has weighed in with their picks, and while they acknowledge the past, they see a different outcome this time around.

Matt Melton predicts a dominant Alabama victory, 43-16. He points out that this is simply not the same Vanderbilt team that caused trouble over the last two seasons, forecasting a multi-score win for the Crimson Tide.

Steve Holley eyes a 35-17 Alabama win, but he brings up an interesting point: sometimes teams coming off a huge win, like Alabama did against LSU, can struggle a bit the following week. He still sees Alabama pulling away, perhaps with some “joyous murderball” early on. Holley also noted Kalen DeBoer’s comments this week about how some people haven’t really watched Vanderbilt on tape, a sure sign the coaching staff is keeping the players locked in and focused. He’s also got his eye on how Keelon Russell and potentially Austin Mack perform.

Elliot Reeder sees a similar storyline, predicting Alabama to win 41-13. He emphasizes Vanderbilt’s significant step back without Diego Pavia, recognizing Jared Curtis’s talent and potential, but clearly not enough to overcome the Tide.

So, can Alabama avoid another shocking upset in Nashville and keep their CFP dreams alive? The experts are pretty clear they think so. This Saturday’s showdown is not just another game for Alabama, it is a massive step on their path to the playoff. They need to come out firing and show everyone that 2024 was just a blip, not a trend.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.